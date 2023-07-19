July 25th Price Transparency Webinar to Showcase Cost Estimator Tool Implementation in as Little as 8 Weeks
Zakipoint Health and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems will introduce a new cost estimator tool for TPAs and Health Plans compliant with Price Transparency rules.
The Zakipoint Health cost estimator tool may be the price transparency compliance solution needed by TPAs and health plans desiring rapid integration with their core claims processing platform.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company and a “Major Contender” within Everest Group’s “Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, announces an upcoming Price Transparency Compliance webinar on Tuesday, July 25th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The webinar is produced in partnership with payer technology provider Zakipoint Health to showcase and explain a new cost estimator tool designed for payers that is compliant with CMS Price Transparency regulations and can be implemented to work with a core claims platform within 8 weeks.
— Sean Garrett, COO PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
“Our cost estimator tool delivers accuracy and speed to market with minimal lift by leveraging a payer company’s core claims system and integrations.” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Zakipoint Health.
Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, serving the healthcare payer space for over 25 years, will speak with Ramesh Kumar, host of “Voices of Self-Funding” podcast and co-founder of Zakipoint Health. Ramesh will share practical tips from his experience launching his cost estimator tool with multiple TPAs, integrating various data elements.
“PLEXIS is proud to partner with Zakipoint Health to present their highly accurate, compliant, and easy to use cost estimator tool capable of implementation within 8 weeks.” Said Sean Garrett. “We believe that the Zakipoint Health cost estimator tool may be the price transparency compliance solution needed by TPAs and health plans desiring rapid integration with their core claims processing platform.”
Click Here to Register for the PLEXIS/Zakipoint Health Price Transparency Webinar Tuesday, July 25th at 10am PT / 1pm ET
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.
About Zakipoint Health
We have developed a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools to empower employers, benefits consultants, and third-party administrators to bend the cost curve. Using our advanced technology, companies have reduced their healthcare risks by 20% and achieved a 3% cost savings on their healthcare spend. Visit www.zakipoint.com.
