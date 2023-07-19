Clear Choice System Now Utilizing AI to Assist Beauty Businesses with Online Marketing
Agency also releasing book that educates salon owners on how to improve reputation and online marketingRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Nguyen inherited a failing salon and made it successful. He now wants to do the same for other beauty businesses through his Clear Choice System marketing agency.
Clear Choice offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enables businesses to connect with their customers across multiple channels, including SMS, email, live chat, phone calls and more. With Clear Choice’s powerful automation capabilities, businesses can easily schedule appointments, nurture leads and gain key insights into their performance.
Nguyen, the CEO, tried many different marketing tactics to increase his salon’s reputation and came to realize that online marketing is what works best. “We are now introducing AI to further improve our client’s success in reeling in new customers and addressing their new customers’ needs,” he said.
“We are there to help business owners in the beauty industry grow their clients and retain them,” Nguyen added. “We educate clients on better business practices while working on their online marketing and ranking in Google. We help build our clients’ reputations so their clients learn to trust them. We also provide them with a system that helps them manage their new leads as we work on their marketing.”
In addition, Nguyen has recently authored a book, to be published in the near future, to educate salon owners on what they need to do to improve their reputation as a business and how to improve their online marketing. The book will focus on how to bring in good-quality clients and covers topics such as finding the best client fits, how to showcase a salon’s talents on social media and how to create great customer experiences.
For more information about Clear Choice System’s services for salons or to schedule a demonstration, visit clearchoicesystem.com. Be sure to also check out Nguyen’s podcast, in which he interviews other business owners.
About Clear Choice System
At Clear Choice, we’re passionate about helping businesses turn their hidden gems into category kings. Our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to streamline their communication and automate their sales processes, so they can focus on what they do best: serving their customers.
