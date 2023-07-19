Fueling Innovation in St. Louis: Blackline Design + Construction Gains Cutting-Edge Talent

Blackline Design + Construction welcomes exceptional new team members, Jerid Lucas & Michael Flavin, strengthening their dedication to construction excellence.

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackline Design + Construction Welcomes Two Outstanding New Members to the Team

Two highly experienced individuals have been hired by Blackline Design + Construction, a top full-service St. Louis-based general contracting and architecture firm. These new team members will strengthen Blackline's dedication to excellence in providing cutting-edge construction solutions thanks to their vast experience and knowledge.

Jerid Lucas joins the team as Construction Superintendent. With experience across the country, Jerid has carried out a number of sizable hospital and military construction projects under DOD contracts. In the restoration industry, where he was instrumental in repairing damaged buildings after disasters, he also provides considerable experience. Jerid's dedication to expert craftsmanship complements Blackline's goal of designing structures that improve their surroundings.

Jerid's educational history includes coursework from Missouri State University and Mineral Area College, giving him a strong foundation in construction and project management. He chose Blackline Design + Construction because of its outstanding reputation and dedication to enhancing local neighborhoods through revolutionary building initiatives.

Michael Flavin now serves as Vice President of Operations & Business Development at Blackline Design + Construction. Michael has a bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa. With 21 years of experience in business development, operations & marketing, Michael has demonstrated a proven history. Most recently, Michael spent 3 years at a nationwide general contractor producing $75 million in new project opportunities and was named the "2021 Person of the Year" in recognition of his Action Planning accomplishments. Additionally, Michael participated on the steering committee for their 501c3 non-profit organization. The company's standing for innovation and dedication to quality in the construction sector served as Michael’s inspiration for joining Blackline Design + Construction.

Beyond their respective occupations, Jerid and Michael both have a deep love for personal achievements. Jerid enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, Anna, and their dog Barry, as well as going hunting, fishing, and performing music. Michael, on the other hand, enjoys spending time with his wife, Rachel, children, and dogs. He enjoys relaxing at their cabin as well as investing in real estate and other businesses.

In addition to their shared hobbies and professional accomplishments, Jerid and Michael are also passionate about perseverance and self-improvement. Most people would not be aware that Michael aims to be an amateur gardener and embraces the unpredictable path of producing a botanical masterpiece in his yard, whereas Jerid finds peace in the simple act of mowing the lawn.

The dynamic team at Blackline Design + Construction is thrilled to welcome Jerid Lucas and Michael Flavin. They will aid the business in fulfilling its goal of transforming construction projects into magnificent works of art thanks to their wide range of experience and commitment to excellence.

Contact:

Michael Flavin

Blackline Design + Construction

Phone: 314-827-4633

Email: mflavin@blacklinestl.com