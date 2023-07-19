Do IT with the EU: Georgia to launch IT Ecosystem Development project with EU support

More than 1,300 Georgians will be trained in in-demand and highly-paid specialities on the global market, including programming, project management, design, and others.

This will be made possible by the initiative ‘Do IT with the EU’, a comprehensive IT ecosystem development plan to be launched this September by Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) and the European Union. A cooperation agreement was recently endorsed by GITA and the EU.

The programme aims to transform the IT sector in Georgia by introducing world-class standards, improving skills and creating exceptional employment prospects for Georgian citizens. Much attention will be paid to the promotion of women in the IT industry.

“The IT ecosystem development project represents a transformative leap in Georgia’s IT sector’s future. This programme will foster job creation by providing opportunities for innovators and entrepreneurs to collaborate with international IT firms, ultimately strengthening Georgia’s competitive edge in the region,” said Nicholas Cendrowicz, Head of Cooperation at the European Union.

