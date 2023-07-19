Small Business Awards Frandowment Winner Their Own Manhattan Franchise
Wildly popular NYC kids’ enrichment provider, Brooklyn Robot Foundry, has removed the barrier to entry for this new small business ownerBROOKLYN, NY, US, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn Robot Foundry has a lot to celebrate this month! They just commemorated the one-year anniversary of their franchising launch on July 13th and they’re welcoming their newest franchisee, who also happens to be the winner of their Frandowment Competition!
Brooklyn Robot Foundry has awarded Janine Harper with her own franchise in New York City. As the winner of the Foundry’s Frandowment Competition, Harper was awarded this franchise free of all fees for the first year.
Many dream of owning their own business but can not because they lack access to capital or are simply overwhelmed by the financial liability. This is especially true of individuals in marginalized communities. Brooklyn Robot Foundry created the Frandowment Competition to change that for one deserving individual, a reflection of the company’s core values of diversity and inclusion. Contestants were asked to complete in a variety of business tasks over the course of several months, with a panel of judges providing scores after each round.
Founder/Owner Jenny Young said “Janine was an outstanding candidate from the very beginning. The judges were so impressed with everything she brought to this competition and we know she is going to make an incredible franchisee.”
Brooklyn Robot Foundry has long been a favorite NYC destination for creative robot-building programs for children and adults. They now offer franchise opportunities to qualified applicants who want to offer these fun STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math) enrichment programs across their cities. Brooklyn Robot Foundry chose July 13, 2022 as their franchise launch day because it is Gruntled Workers Day. This made-up holiday celebrates people who are satisfied in their work and are truly having fun at their jobs - goals that Brooklyn Robot Foundry prioritizes for their employees and believes they could offer their franchisees as well. After all, this is a company that makes whimsical robots with kids and puts fun at the core of everything they do!
Ms. Harper’s franchise will be based on the east side of Manhattan, NYC. Rather than having a brick and mortar location, Brooklyn Robot Foundry franchises bring their robot-building classes right into schools, community centers, camps, homes, and wherever else there’s room to build. Students on the east side will be happy to learn that Harper has already begun contracting with schools and after-school programs in the area for their fall programming.
About Brooklyn Robot Foundry:
Founded by Jenny Young, a mechanical engineer, Brooklyn Robot Foundry has been offering creative robot-building programs for children and adults in company locations throughout New York City since 2011. In 2015 they began setting up the entire company for franchising, from supply chain, to curriculum, to business and marketing systems. Brooklyn Robot Foundry launched their franchise opportunities in July 2022, providing franchisees with all the tools, materials, and know-how to run a successful, mobile business in their community.
