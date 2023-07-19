UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent in Ongoing Death in Custody Investigation

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office has identified the decedent in an ongoing death in custody investigation in Cumberland County, N.J., being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

Daniel King, 30, of Millville, died on Sunday, July 9, 2023, following his arrest by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) one day prior, on July 8, 2023 in Fairfield Township.

According to the preliminary investigation, on July 8, 2023 at approximately 7 p.m. a NJSP trooper was dispatched to a residence on Fordville Road in Fairfield to assist Mr. King, who requested a police escort to retrieve property at the residence. Mr. King allegedly became confrontational and later assaulted the trooper. Mr. King continued to assault the trooper until two civilians intervened and assisted in the arrest of King.

King was arrested and later charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and transported to the NJSP Bridgeton Station. At the station, King suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were performed by troopers before he was transported by EMS to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. His condition continued to deteriorate until he died on July 9, 2023 at 11:37 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

