Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,662 in the last 365 days.

Loyalty Superstore Terminates Acquisition with Xalles

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty Superstore Inc. announced today that it has terminated its contracted agreement with Xalles Holdings, Inc. (OTC:XALL), Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore, Inc. stated “we are extremely disappointed with Xalles inability close this transaction.”

Further details are available at www.loyaltysuperstore.com under the news Tab.

About Loyalty Superstore
The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building white-label, rewards/rebates web-based cash back shopping malls and small merchant communication and marketing platforms. Our one-of-a-kind white-label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The cash back National Mall® is marketed to medium and large-sized clients. They utilize the platforms as customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefits.

The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company’s LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.

For information about Loyalty Superstore visit: LoyaltySuperstore.com
For Further Information Contact:
Loyalty Superstore, Inc.
Martin Berns, CEO

Martin Berns Deerfield Beach
Loyalty Superstore
+1 561-213-5155
martin@loyaltysuperstore.com

You just read:

Loyalty Superstore Terminates Acquisition with Xalles

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more