Loyalty Superstore Terminates Acquisition with Xalles
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty Superstore Inc. announced today that it has terminated its contracted agreement with Xalles Holdings, Inc. (OTC:XALL), Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore, Inc. stated “we are extremely disappointed with Xalles inability close this transaction.”
Further details are available at www.loyaltysuperstore.com under the news Tab.
About Loyalty Superstore
The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building white-label, rewards/rebates web-based cash back shopping malls and small merchant communication and marketing platforms. Our one-of-a-kind white-label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The cash back National Mall® is marketed to medium and large-sized clients. They utilize the platforms as customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefits.
The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company’s LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.
For information about Loyalty Superstore visit: LoyaltySuperstore.com
For Further Information Contact:
Loyalty Superstore, Inc.
Martin Berns, CEO
Martin Berns Deerfield Beach
Further details are available at www.loyaltysuperstore.com under the news Tab.
About Loyalty Superstore
The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building white-label, rewards/rebates web-based cash back shopping malls and small merchant communication and marketing platforms. Our one-of-a-kind white-label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The cash back National Mall® is marketed to medium and large-sized clients. They utilize the platforms as customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefits.
The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company’s LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.
For information about Loyalty Superstore visit: LoyaltySuperstore.com
For Further Information Contact:
Loyalty Superstore, Inc.
Martin Berns, CEO
Martin Berns Deerfield Beach
Loyalty Superstore
+1 561-213-5155
martin@loyaltysuperstore.com