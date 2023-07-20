Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited Introduces Solar Generator For Sustainable Power Solutions In West Africa

1. Built-in LiFePO 998.4 WH 2. Hybrid charging (solar, Grid, generator) 3. Excellent pre-sales and post-sales service. 1. Built-in LiFePO 360 WH 2. Hybrid charging (solar, Grid, generator) 3. Excellent pre-sales and post-sales service. 1. Built-in LiFePO4 2580 WH 2. Hybrid charging (solar, Grid, generator) 3. Excellent pre-sales and post-sales service.

Johnny Picasso energies products are portability, affordability, sustainability and efficiency.

NEW JERSEY, MONCLAIR, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Picasso Energy Solutions Limited, a leading solar energy company based in Lagos, Nigeria, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking JPC and JPE Solar Generator series. These innovative portable generators provide efficient and reliable power solutions for both residential and commercial applications, catering to the diverse energy needs of individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), public sector institutions, and special needs facilities. Our solar power helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and combat climate change by replacing the burning of fossils fuels with a clean, renewable energy source.

As the sole distributor of an esteemed European energy giant with extensive expertise in off-grid energy solutions, Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited has been at the forefront of advancing clean and sustainable energy practices in Nigeria. With a firm commitment to delivering exceptional quality and reliable, the company has introduced the JPC and JPE Solar Generator series as a cutting-edge solution to meet the growing demand for clean and accessible energy in the region.

Designed for autonomous consumption management, the JPC and JPE Solar Generator series offer dual charging options, making them versatile and adaptable to different energy sources. Embedded with original lithium batteries, these generators ensure long-lasting power usage, providing an uninterrupted energy supply for homes, offices, SMEs, public sector institutions, and special needs facilities.

What sets JP energy’s products apart is their portability, affordability, sustainability and efficiency. Whether you’re a homeowner, a small business owner, a public sector institution, or have special energy needs, our generators cater to a wide range of customers. With embedded original lithium batteries, you can enjoy long-lasting power usage and uninterrupted energy supply, empowering you to embrace sustainable energy practices with ease. The JPC and JPE Solar Generator series comprise a wide range of models, including the JPC 049 300W Solar Generator, JPC 050 500W Solar Generator, JPC 150 1500W Solar Generator, and more from the JPE Series. Each model is meticulously engineered to deliver optimal performance, durability, and efficiency, enabling users to harness the power of solar energy without compromising on convenience.

In line with its commitment to customer satisfaction, Johnny Picasso Energy Solutions Limited has partnered with a major finance company to offer flexible payment options. Through the “pay-small-small” package, customers can now purchase solar generators and spread the payment over 3 to 6 months, making sustainable energy solutions more accessible and affordable for everyone. “We are thrilled to introduce our JPC and JPE Solar Generator series to the Nigerian market,” said John Idegwu, COO at Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited. “At Johnny Picasso Energy Solutions, we believe in the transformative power of solar energy. With our new range of solar generators, we aim to provide reliable and sustainable power solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions, while also contributing to the preservation of the environment.”

To explore the full range of JPC and JPE Solar Generators and take advantage of the flexible payment options, interested buyers are encouraged to visit Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited’s website at www.jpenergy24.com . With an easy-to-navigate online store, customers can conveniently select and order the solar generator that best suits their energy needs.

About Johnny Picasso Energy Solutions Limited:

Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited is a leading solar energy company based in Lagos, Nigeria. The company specializes in providing sustainable energy solutions to residential, commercial, and institutional clients. As the sole distributor of an esteemed European energy giant, Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited offers innovative solar generators and implements off-grid energy solutions with a focus on reliability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Samson Kayode

Marketing Communications info@jpenergy24.com

Media Contact

Organization: Johnny Picasso Energies Solutions Limited

Contact Person: John Idegwu

Website: https://jpenergy24.com/

Email: info@jpenergy24.com

Country: Nigeria