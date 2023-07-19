"Stolen Dough" Premieres at Long Island International Film Expo, The True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated film "Stolen Dough," (stolendough.com) Directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by REMI Award Winner Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum, will have its first Long Island public screening this Friday, July 21st at 4:00 PM. This exclusive event will take place at The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) located at Bellmore Movies and Showplace 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore, NY.
"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This true story is a gripping tale of resilience and the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
The screening at the The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) marks an important milestone for "Stolen Dough." Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance and will also be available for sale at the venue. Each seat is priced at $15. To secure a seat for this momentous occasion, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ybwvfnft
"We are absolutely thrilled our film ‘Stolen Dough’ is to be screened publicly on Friday, July 21 at The Long Island International Film Expo.This film has been a dream from the start. We were honored to receive the Russo Brothers AGBO Film grant during the initial stages of writing the script. As directors & co-producers, we couldn’t be prouder of our team of actors, crew and all our collaborators,” said Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter, and Laura Pellegrini, Executive Producer.
The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello (inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza), shares his excitement, stating, "Being born and raised in Brooklyn, it's an incredible feeling to have a movie about me premiering at Long Island International Film Expo. I hope that people who watch it will be inspired to follow their own dreams, and that it will serve as a reminder of the power of hard work and perseverance."
About Long Island International Film Expo
For 26 years, the Long Island International Film Expo has united filmmakers, producers, actors and actresses — and of course, moviegoers — in the heart of Nassau County, Long Island. Aside from 131 films — both shorts and features — which will be screened during this year’s expo, there are also a variety of panels and discussions ticket-buyers can attend. In particular, panels on writing, legalities and liabilities, and a director’s point of view on auditions, which are almost always fully booked.
For inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-639-0988.
Mark L. Goldman
"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This true story is a gripping tale of resilience and the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
The screening at the The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) marks an important milestone for "Stolen Dough." Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance and will also be available for sale at the venue. Each seat is priced at $15. To secure a seat for this momentous occasion, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ybwvfnft
"We are absolutely thrilled our film ‘Stolen Dough’ is to be screened publicly on Friday, July 21 at The Long Island International Film Expo.This film has been a dream from the start. We were honored to receive the Russo Brothers AGBO Film grant during the initial stages of writing the script. As directors & co-producers, we couldn’t be prouder of our team of actors, crew and all our collaborators,” said Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter, and Laura Pellegrini, Executive Producer.
The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello (inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza), shares his excitement, stating, "Being born and raised in Brooklyn, it's an incredible feeling to have a movie about me premiering at Long Island International Film Expo. I hope that people who watch it will be inspired to follow their own dreams, and that it will serve as a reminder of the power of hard work and perseverance."
About Long Island International Film Expo
For 26 years, the Long Island International Film Expo has united filmmakers, producers, actors and actresses — and of course, moviegoers — in the heart of Nassau County, Long Island. Aside from 131 films — both shorts and features — which will be screened during this year’s expo, there are also a variety of panels and discussions ticket-buyers can attend. In particular, panels on writing, legalities and liabilities, and a director’s point of view on auditions, which are almost always fully booked.
For inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-639-0988.
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
email us here