Blue crab trap closure for Wakulla through Hernando counties starts July 20

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some waters of Florida’s west coast before July 20, the first day of a 10-day trap closure.

Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) waters of Wakulla through Hernando counties including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay from July 20-29.

These closures will give groups authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) the opportunity to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the water.

Closures may be reduced in duration if it is determined that the number of lost and abandoned traps in the region will take less time to remove.

Until trap season reopens, blue crabs may be harvested with other gear, such as dip nets and fold-up traps. Blue crab harvesters may also use standard blue crab traps during the closure if the traps are attached to a dock or other private property.

Lost and abandoned blue crab traps are a problem in the blue crab fishery because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water. They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.

The closure is one of three regional, 10-day blue crab trap closures that have occurred in 2023 (see map). There are six regional closures total: three in even-numbered years on the east coast and three in odd-numbered years on the west coast.

For more information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, regulations and cleanup events, go to MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Trap Retrieval/Debris Removal.” For additional information, contact the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries at 850-487-0554.