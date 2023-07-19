Submit Release
Missing Kayaker Located in Burns Pond

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Robert Mancini
603 271-3127
July 19, 2023

Whitefield, NH – At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived at the boat launch off of Parker Road and resumed the search for Caleb Sweatt, age 33 of Lancaster, NH. At approximately 8:15 a.m., divers recovered his body near the location he was believed to have been seen last.

This incident began Monday evening, July 17 at approximately 9:30 p.m when a 911 caller reported a possible drowning off Burns Pond in Whitefield. A coordinated search was completed with personnel from the following agencies: Whitefield Fire and Rescue, Whitefield Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Resources included divers, canine units, sonar equipment, a drone, and several boats.

“On behalf of all the first responders who participated in this search I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Caleb Sweatt,” said Lt. Robert Mancini. No further information is available at this time.

