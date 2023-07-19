Submit Release
Fentress County Homicide Investigation Results in Two Arrests

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two people in connection to a homicide that occurred in Jamestown in May.

On May 29th, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division joined detectives with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Jonathan Chad Hall (DOB: 4/24/83) after he was found deceased in the 3000 block of Buck Mountain Road. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Steven L. Reynolds (DOB: 3/22/75) and Shellie A. Miller (DOB: 4/3/75) were the individuals responsible for Hall’s death.

On Tuesday, TBI agents obtained warrants charging Shellie Miller and Steven Reynolds with Criminal Homicide. Both were served in the Fentress County Jail, where they were already being held on unrelated charges.  

