European Flooring Honored with Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the Nation for Second Consecutive Year

Luxe Award 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- European Flooring based out of South Florida, is a luxury hardwood flooring company, that has been awarded the prestigious Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the nation for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to European Flooring's commitment to exceptional quality, aesthetics, comfort, and safety in the hardwood flooring industry.

The company's flagship product exceeds other products on the market through its combination of meticulous craftsmanship, high quality materials, and innovative features. This renowned brand has placed European Flooring on a path of award-winning excellence year after year, helping the company stand out among their competitors in the luxury flooring industry.

Legno Bastone hardwood flooring offers numerous benefits for design projects of all natures. Constructed from 100% certified Grand French Oak, the wear layer ranges from 4-6mm, sourced from trees that are typically over 150 years old. Each Legno Bastone plank is coated with two layers of an all-natural hard-wax oil, which is then UV cured and pressed to ensure unparalleled beauty, durability, and longevity.

The flooring also features a marine-grade Baltic birch plywood substrate with cross-panel strength and stability, protecting it from humidity and moisture damage. The premium double layered finish provides outstanding protection while enhancing the tannins in the wood, showcasing its breathtaking quality and aesthetic appeal. With the high-quality wood and strategic finishes that cater to all of America’s diverse climates, Legno Bastone hardwood is a versatile and attractive choice for indoor spaces across the nation.

European Flooring offers plank widths ranging from 5.5" to an impressive 19" wide, and board lengths spanning from 6.5' to 14', to provide customers with customizable options that suit their unique preferences and design needs. Customers can find finishes and colors that have been selected by preeminent interior designers and architects within European Flooring’s physical and online galleries. The company is dedicated to giving customers access to the most captivating and on-trend options for their projects. European Flooring also offers a 25-year finish warranty, the highest in the industry, making their floors stunning lifetime investments.

European Flooring's devotion to greatness goes beyond aesthetics and installations. Sustainability is paramount to the company, who are proud owners of a 100% Green – Cradle to Cradle certification. This esteemed accreditation adds points to LEED projects, making Legno Bastone hardwood flooring an ideal choice for environmentally conscious individuals and design firms.

Unlike other manufacturers, European Flooring uses a cold press method to assemble their planks, which eliminates bubbles and prevents moisture and bugs from penetrating the structure. This method also maintains the integrity of the moisture-resistant adhesive, preventing the release of harmful VOCs into the atmosphere and creating a safe and healthy indoor environment. European Flooring's pledge to sustainability is further demonstrated by their practice of planting 2-5 trees for every tree cut down to offset their carbon footprint.

"We are honored to receive the Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the nation for the second year in a row," said Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring. "This honored recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality hardwood flooring that surpasses expectations in terms of beauty, durability, and sustainability. We are proud to offer Legno Bastone hardwood flooring as a premium choice for our clients."

European Flooring continue to innovate and set new industry standards, transforming spaces with their first-class hardwood flooring solutions. With their focus on unmatched quality, aesthetics, comfort, and safety, European Flooring remains at the forefront of the luxury hardwood flooring market.

About European Flooring: European Flooring are Florida’s leading luxury hardwood flooring experts. They are dedicated to providing extraordinary service with their diverse assortment of hardwood flooring and installation options. With their flagship product, Legno Bastone hardwood flooring, European Flooring offers a superior range of hardwood flooring options that continually surpass industry standards. European Flooring serves South Florida with their three spacious galleries in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach, and also offer nationwide shipping to cater to out-of-state clients. The company's award-winning commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship has made them a sought-after choice among designers, architects, and homeowners in Florida and beyond.

Luxe magazine features European Flooring of Miami as Florida’s Best Hardwood Flooring Company