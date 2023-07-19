Sofema Online's Leadership Scholarship Program invests over €50 000 in Future Aviation Leaders
SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grab one of the 100 Scholarships. For the second year, Sofema Online (SOL) is investing over €50 000 in the future of aviation leaders with the Leadership Scholarship Program.
Be 1 of 100 Future Aviation Leaders - Apply here
The Leadership Scholarship consists of the following 8 courses - Unlock the value of over €500 in Sofema Online training:
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - Leadership Skills (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership - Body Language for Executives (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - Building Competency (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - Communication and Assertiveness (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - Public Speaking (49 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership - Developing Teams (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - Core Principles of Operational Excellence (63 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership - Negotiating Skills (85 EUR)
An online certificate will be generated upon successful completion of each course. Once all 8 courses are completed, the scholarship holder will have the opportunity to apply for an extra Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate. The Soft Copy of this certificate will be sent to the registered email address.
How to apply for the Scholarship Program?
>> Fill out the online application form at this link before 21 August 2023 <<
The selected candidates will be notified via email on 1 September 2023 & will be enrolled at the beginning of the month!
Terms & Conditions
- It is free of charge successful applicants to enroll in the program. SOL provides it as a positive contribution to the development of the next generation of Leaders.
- The application form will be closed once all applications are filled.
- The scholarship recipients will have 12 months to complete the program.
Seize the opportunity - Become a Future Aviation Leader
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube