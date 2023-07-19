Launching Derzan.com: Revolutionizing Turkish Exports and Boosting Global Trade

Derzan.com The First Turkish B2B Export Wholesale Marketplace

Derzan.com, Turkey's first B2B export marketplace, revolutionizes global trade by facilitating seamless access to Turkish goods for global buyers.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Turkey's recent implementation of laws to boost exports and digital trade platforms, an innovative team of entrepreneurs seizes the moment to unveil Derzan.com - the country's first comprehensive B2B wholesale export marketplace.

Turkish goods have long been cherished globally, and its export industry boasts an impressive $300 billion potential. However, this potential has remained underutilized due to the lack of a consolidated online wholesale platform. Addressing this gap, Derzan.com emerges as an online portal, connecting Turkish wholesalers directly to a worldwide buyer network.

Derzan.com, carefully designed with user-friendly features, facilitates smooth transactions between buyers and wholesalers. It extends services such as multilingual support and human translators, mitigating communication barriers for clear and efficient dealings.

In a world shifting towards digitization, Derzan.com offers the convenience of online B2B meetings, where global buyers and Turkish wholesalers can conduct business virtually, saving on travel and facilitating more frequent interactions.

Acknowledging the significance of trust in business, Derzan.com integrates stringent quality control checks and payment guarantees. These measures ensure the buyers receive high-quality products and are protected against any fraudulent activities.

To streamline logistics, Derzan.com brings a unique offering of shipment consolidation. This service allows buyers to combine goods from multiple wholesalers into a single shipment, reducing shipping costs and logistical complexities.

By harmonizing with the Turkish government's initiatives and integrating modern digital solutions, Derzan.com is set to be a game-changer in the Turkish wholesale industry. It's poised to enhance Turkey's global trade presence and leverage the country's immense export potential, paralleling the transformative impact Alibaba has made on China's economy.

"Our aim with Derzan.com is to unlock Turkey's vast wholesale potential and place our nation at the forefront of global digital trade," says Sadik KASIMOGLU, a founder of the platform. "By empowering our local wholesalers and connecting them to a global platform, we can drive significant economic growth in Turkey."

As Derzan.com sets foot in the global market, it is bound to disrupt traditional trading dynamics and create an unprecedented range of opportunities for Turkish wholesalers and global buyers.

About Derzan.com

Derzan.com is a pioneering B2B marketplace aimed at revolutionizing the export of Turkish goods to international buyers. Providing a broad spectrum of services, including sourcing, negotiation, quality checks, payment guarantees, and shipment consolidation, Derzan.com is transforming the way Turkish suppliers connect with the world. Founded by a group of entrepreneurial enthusiasts passionate about global trade, Derzan.com is committed to driving a new era of economic growth in Turkey.