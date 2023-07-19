Globally Renowned Exec to Launch Innovative STEM Project Management Firm Solving Complex Issues
Harvinder Chohan is renowned for his 11 patents in gas turbine induction and currently leads a global operations team & $40M revenue division at Siemens EnergyMONTREAL, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly 30 years innovating as an executive in the Energy, Aerospace, and Avionics sectors, Harvinder Chohan announced today that he soon will be kicking off a new venture, a STEM-focused family-run project management firm with Harvinder at the helm as CEO. The firm will be modeled on Harvinder’s extensive experience blending his innovative engineering and technical solutions with Lean Six Sigma tools to solve complex problems for science, technology and engineering companies.
As a Six Sigma Green Belt and accomplished engineer, Harvinder is set to bring extraordinary value to clients of his new firm. His accolades include ranking among the top 15% of earners for operations managers in Canada. He holds 11 international patents for his groundbreaking work in gas turbine induction systems and was selected as a Global Finalist out of 379,000 nominees in 190 countries for the prestigious Werner von Siemens Award, Germany's highest honor for technical sciences. These exceptional contributions to multiple industries have established Harvinder as an international STEM expert with a decades-long track record of success across sectors.
With the combination of his technical and process management expertise, Harvinder is perfectly positioned to address the pressing needs of industries like Aerospace engineering. This field experiences unique challenges to project management due to technical complexity, high-risk R&D, and ever-changing regulations. Other key factors that make workflow in Aerospace projects more difficult to manage than other industries include dealing with cyberthreats, strict compliance requirements, and a lack of resources.
According to industry trade publications, success in Aerospace project management often demands a unique set of skills and knowledge due to the inherent complexities and challenges associated with the field. Aerospace projects involve a convergence of diverse disciplines, including engineering, technology, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. The ability to navigate these multifaceted areas while maintaining a meticulous focus on budget constraints and adhering to complex launch plans is crucial for achieving project success.
As a former space engineering consultant and a seasoned process improvement expert, Harvinder Chohan possesses firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the unique struggles faced by project managers in Aerospace engineering. His expertise in this sector allows him to grasp the technical requirements and operational nuances associated with Aerospace projects.
Harvinder's background gives him and his clients a strategic advantage in implementing streamlined and efficient project management methodologies in such a demanding field. By leveraging his extensive experience in process optimization, he can identify and resolve bottlenecks, enhance resource allocation, and streamline communication channels. Harvinder’s strategic insights and ability to seamlessly guide projects from concept to delivery with precision make him an ideal partner for organizations seeking to achieve optimal outcomes in the Aerospace sector.
“Releasing products in the Aerospace industry is no easy ask even for the most accomplished engineers and project managers,” Harvinder noted, “But with my experience in running global operations teams where I oversee all aspects of the project lifecycle from initial concept to project closure, I’m confident that my firm and I can help these teams achieve exceptional outcomes.”
Harvinder plans to open his family firm in early 2024.
About Harvinder Chohan:
Harvinder Chohan is an internationally acclaimed executive with over 29 years of experience in engineering, technical solutions, and tactical business management. Known for his exceptional leadership in complex engineering projects and global process improvement, Harvinder specializes in serving the Energy, Aerospace, and Avionics sectors. He is bilingual in English & French with proficiencies in Arabic, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, & Urdu. After securing 11 international patents for his groundbreaking work in gas turbine induction systems, Harvinder has solidified his position as a pioneer in the STEM industries. In addition to his professional achievements, Harvinder enjoys giving back by serving as an international ambassador and mentor for students at his alma mater, RK College in Switzerland, where he earned his MS in Project Management.
