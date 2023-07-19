Midstream Lighting, Inc. Welcomes Ken Brechtel as V.P. of Sales for Major Projects
Midstream, a global leader in LED Lighting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Brechtel as the new VP of Sales for Major Projects.
Ken Brechtel is a highly successful and results-driven executive with over 25 years' experience in management, competitive market expansion, and sales leadership. He is well-versed in Energy Management and Sustainability across most modalities and has a proven track record of executing construction and rehabilitation projects to reflect corporate energy and sustainability goals. Ken has expertise in energy-efficient LED sports lighting applications for both upgrade and new construction, helping customers realize energy reductions of 50% and more.

Ken has an extensive background working with NYSEG, National Grid, Duke Energy, and as an energy specialist for Rexel Energy Solutions, bringing with him a vast expertise related to energy programs. During his most recent leadership role with a VAP for Ephesus Sports Lighting, Ken had a notable impact on LED Sports Lighting sales. He played a significant role in expanding company sales year over year for Professional, NCAA, High School, and Municipal Sports venues. In addition, Ken’s relentless dedication to customer satisfaction is consistent with the Mission and Values of Midstream Lighting.
Ken Brechtel - "I am both excited and honored to join Midstream Lighting as we grow the business to be a top 3 competitor in the US sports lighting market. It will be especially rewarding to work with such professional and ethical people as James McCarty and Gail McNulty to replicate Midstream's global success in the US marketplace".
Ken lives in Snyder, NY (near Buffalo) with his wife, Margaret. He has three children, Emily, Jack, and Natalie. They love their Chocolate Lab named Sonoma (Sunny). Ken loves to travel, is a foodie, enjoys Napa/Sonoma wines and is a baseball fanatic.
“At a time of significant momentum for the company, we are thrilled to have Ken join us as our new VP of Sales for Major Projects," said James McCarty, President, Midstream Lighting, Inc., "I consider myself fortunate to have collaborated with Ken in the past and witnessed firsthand his remarkable track record. His values align perfectly with ours, emphasizing quality and service, and sharing our vision of transforming the sports experience for players and fans alike. Midstream Lighting is fully dedicated to delivering world-class lighting solutions that truly elevate the sports experience in the U.S. With Ken on our team, we are significantly strengthened in our ability to fulfill this commitment."
About Midstream Lighting, Inc.
Midstream Lighting, a world leader in aviation, maritime, horticulture and sports LED lighting technology, employs proprietary cutting-edge LED technology and award-winning designs which allow its global customer base to reduce their power consumption by an average of 50%. With the company’s list of clients including numerous international airports, major maritime facilities, and sports venues of all levels of play, the company is playing an active role in helping some of the world’s most energy-intensive facilities tackle their carbon reduction commitments head on. Midstream Lighting is also a Certified Lighting Provider to hockey clubs and venues under the FIH (International Field Hockey Federation) Quality Program – becoming the first manufacturer to achieve this prestigious status. In addition, Midstream is a Proud Partner of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), The Peach Belt Conference (PBC), The North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC). With their unique design capabilities and advanced procurement options, Midstream has developed the better way to do lighting. Visit www.midstreamlighting.com for more information.
