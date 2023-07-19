Optify Teams up With the Center for Creative Leadership
Optify Teams up With the Center for Creative Leadership to Power the CCL Coaching Platform, Delivering a Scalable and Customizable Solution
Optify and CCL have a shared mission to enable transformational leadership and help more people unlock their full potential”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optify, an innovator of tech-enabled coaching solutions and the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)®, a top-ranked global leadership development organization, today announced that Optify’s scalable and customizable platform will now power CCL’s global coaching operations, enabling CCL to deliver sizable and impact-driven leadership coaching. Optify’s state-of-the-art technology will drive the all-new CCL Coaching Platform.
— Pam Krulitz, Optify co-founder and CEO
“Optify and CCL have a shared mission to enable transformational leadership and help more people unlock their full potential”, said Pam Krulitz, Optify co-founder and CEO. “We were thrilled to team up with CCL and draw on our complementary strengths to power CCL’s new platform, which will expand their mission in a way not previously possible. We worked very closely with CCL to immerse ourselves in exactly what they wanted to achieve, and the agility of our platform allowed us to create a customized solution to streamline their coaching business delivery.”
Optify’s technology is designed by coaches, for coaches and enterprises. Eliminating administrative inefficiencies and offering a flexible all-in-one tool to design, manage, and measure the most complex coaching solutions, Optify’s platform will enable CCL to deliver impactful coaching at scale.
“CCL is making a substantial investment in people and tools to accelerate leadership development and prepare leaders to thrive in an unpredictable, rapidly evolving world”, said CCL President and CEO Martin Schneider. “The combination of CCL’s award-winning leadership development programs and Optify’s state-of-the-art coaching software will expand access to effective, high-impact leadership coaching for leaders at all levels.”
Optify’s versatile technology gives organizations the tools they need to curate a customized, personalized, measurable coaching journey that prioritizes the experience for coach/coachee. Users can view progress at a glance, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual admin. Coaches and coachees can focus on having productive,confidential conversations - and organizations can onboard and track large volumes of participants with ease. Optify’s platform offers:
*A range of customization options so businesses can tailor the platform to suit specific coaching operations needs.
*Instant visibility into every engagement, making progress easy and seamless to track, while maintaining coach/coachee confidentiality.
*Consistent and repeatable processes, enabling simple and hassle-free scalability of coaching and leadership development programs.
*Direct scheduling by coach or coachee through coach calendar integration.
*Security confidence with SOC2 certification and GDPR compliance.
“Customizing our coaching platform to suit the needs of different businesses is a key element of what we do, and the agility of our technology makes that possible”, said Pam Krulitz, Optify co-founder and CEO. “Mutual care and understanding is crucial in developing tailored solutions for our clients and the transparent relationship with CCL’s entire team yielded extrordinary results. We are excited to advance our collaborative endeavours with other organizations to enhance and streamline their coaching solutions.”
About Optify
Optify is a coaching solutions provider that enables scaled transformational leadership development, empowering businesses, coaches, teams, and individuals to reach their fullest potential. Optify’s technology delivers a flexible, customizeable, and scalablep latform designed by coaches, for coaches and enterprises that is powering the coaching industry. Learn more about Optify.
About the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)
CCL is a top-ranked, global provider of leadership development dedicated to advancing the understanding, practice, and development of leadership for the benefit of society worldwide. Learn more about CCL.
Lisa Banks
Optify
lbanks@optify.io