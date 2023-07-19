The Bodhana Group and Explore York Present the 13th Annual Save Against Fear Conference/Gaming Convention

Save Against Fear Logo 2023

Local Tourism Grant Awarded to Help Establish Fundraising Event for Therapeutic Gaming Nonprofit in York, PA

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bodhana Group will present the 13th Annual Save Against Fear Conference/Gaming Convention, taking place at the York Expo Center at 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17404 in the Old Main Building on November 10th-12th, 2023. The Conference part of the event will take place over November 9th and 10th at the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 2000 Loucks Rd, York, PA 17408. This event is the annual flagship fundraiser for the Bodhana Group, a 501c3 nonprofit that utilizes tabletop gaming for education, capacity building and therapy as well as providing training and consultation for professionals wishing to use this approach in their practice. This year’s SAFe is presented in partnership with the generous support of a grant through Explore York to promote tourism to the area and establish SAFe as York’s Tabletop Convention destination!

The conference portion of the event over 9th and 10th will feature two days of panels, workshops and presentations focusing on how board and role playing games can be used for beneficial and targeted results as well as topics including inclusion, representation and the general benefits of gaming. Some of the sessions will offer Continuing Education (CE) hours for professionals.

The main convention event will feature three days of tabletop gaming, both board and role-playing, prizes, play to win games, and special tournaments to fill the weekend with tons of options for attendees to enjoy. Enjoy designers from UnPub showcase their games in development. We will also be highlighting a wide variety of vendors, game industry professionals, and special guests for the weekend. Explore York celebrates Having it Made Here… at Save Against Fear - Have it Played Here!

Weekend ticket prices are $60 at the door, which include a swag bag and raffle tickets for drawings throughout the weekend. Conference pricing will be $100 for the two days and $150 for the entire four day event. There will be reduced rates for early registration. For more information about the event, sponsorship offers, vendor applications and to get your tickets - please visit our event website at www.saveagainstfear.com.

Save Against Fear is organized and run by staff and volunteers of The Bodhana Group. All proceeds benefit The Bodhana Group, its mission and vision and its various programs. More information can be found at www.thebodhanagroup.org Please email eventstbg@gmail.com with any questions or requests for more information. Sponsorships are available to help further support the event and our organization. Details can be found on the event website.

Special Guests signed this year include Curt Covert, Austin Taylor, Jay Dragon, with many more to follow. Come and play at Save Against Fear - support therapeutic gaming, The Bodhana Group - and if you play tabletop - Have It Played Here - in York, PA. #exploreyorkpa #convention #thebodhanagroup #haveitplayedhere