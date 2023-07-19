Beautinow Launches Online Niche Perfume Store in Italy

European online perfume retailer, Beautinow, has launched its Italian niche perfume store.

THE NETHERLANDS, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- European online perfume retailer, Beautinow, has launched its Italian niche perfume store. "With the launch of our Italian store we aim to take away language barriers, so that any perfume lover in Italy can access our wide selection of niche perfumes," says Beautinow.

More Choice & Better Prices

Traditionally, Italians tend favour perfumes which are made in Italy. However, in recent years there's a growing interest in foreign niche perfume brands. While Italian brand perfumes are offered at affordable prices, foreign brands are often only available at large markups. "By entering the Italian market for niche fragrances, we aim to not only offer Italian perfume lovers more choice, but also make sure niche perfumes are an affordable luxury." says Beautinow.

Accelerating Growth

The decision to enter the Italian market was an obvious one. The Italian fragrance market is estimated to be worth 1.25 billion per year and customers are increasingly interested in finding premium fragrances. As such, this strategic decision allows the startup to continue its exponential growth path.

Premium Brands & Natural Ingredients

Beautinow also caters to customers who favour perfumes made from natural ingredients as they are typically more expensive than other synthetic perfumes. With Beautinow's selection, customers can find 100% natural perfumes without having to pay higher prices elsewhere. The company has partnerships with popular perfume brands such as Bortnikoff, Areej Le Dore, and Parfumerie Particuliere.

Free Shipping & Loyalty Programme

Beautinow offers fast shipping service with free shipping from 80 euro and regular discounts on their products. For the July, the company offers an opening promotion of free shipping for all orders.

Customers can also benefit from their loyalty program which rewards returning customers with additional discounts and points that can be redeemed for future purchases. At last, new Italian customers can now subscribe to the newsletter to get a discount coupon for the first order.

Are you a brand owner looking to distribute your brand in Europe and other parts of the world? Feel free to contact us for cooperation opportunities.