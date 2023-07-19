Garbage Bag Market Is Booming Worldwide with Hefty, Terdex, Dempsey
The Latest Released Garbage Bag market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Garbage Bag market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Garbage Bag market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Berry Global Inc. (United States), The Clorox Company (United States), Novolex Holdings, Inc. (United States), International Plastics Inc. (United States), Hefty Brands (United States), Inteplast Group Ltd. (United States), Four Star Plastics (United States), Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C) (United Arab Emirates), Terdex GmbH (Germany), Poly-America L.P. (United States), Europlastiques (France), Pack-It BV (Netherlands), The Glad Products Company (United States), Koroplast S.A. (Greece), Dempsey Industries Inc. (United States)
Definition:
Garbage Bag is a disposable bag used to contain rubbish. Such bags are useful to line the insides of waste containers to prevent the insides of the receptacle from becoming coated in waste material. Most bags these days are made out of plastic and are typically black in colour.
Market Trends:
• Transport Compostable and Food Waste to the Compost Facility
• Rise in Demand for Premium Garbage Bags
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Consumer Awareness towards Eco-Friendly and Reusable Garbage Bags
• Declining Price of Key Raw Materials Used In Making Biodegradable Plastics in Several Countries
• Increasing Government Initiatives
• Increase in Disposable Income and Rise in Purchasing Power of Consumers
Market Opportunities:
• Strong Opportunity in Asia Pacific Region Due To Presence of Large Number of Population to Boost Overall Market
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Garbage Bag Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Garbage Bag
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Key & Emerging Players: Berry Global Inc. (United States), The Clorox Company (United States), Novolex Holdings, Inc. (United States), International Plastics Inc. (United States), Hefty Brands (United States), Inteplast Group Ltd. (United States), Four Star Plastics (United States), Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C) (United Arab Emirates), Terdex GmbH (Germany), Poly-America L.P. (United States), Europlastiques (France), Pack-It BV (Netherlands), The Glad Products Company (United States), Koroplast S.A. (Greece), Dempsey Industries Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
