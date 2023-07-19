Geomarketing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Google, Microsoft, IBM
The Latest Released Geomarketing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Geomarketing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Geomarketing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Oracle (United States), Adobe (United States), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Salesforce (United States), ESRI (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Geomarketing market to witness a CAGR of 24.39% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Distribution Services, Public Sector, Finance, Manufacturing & Resources, Infrastructure, Others) by Type (Software, Service) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Rising Demand in Retail and E-Commerce Sector will help to boost the global geomarketing market. Geomarketing is also known as marketing geography. It is a process of planning and implementation of marketing events. The significant applications of geomarketing is financing through identifying ATMs traffic generators and creating hotspots maps based on geographical parameters integrated with customer behavior. Retail business can use location-based publicity activities in multiple ways, such as sending proximity messages and using a geomarketing solution to the mobile of probable clients who pass by the store. Additionally, Geomarketing defines any form of marketing that integrates location intelligence in order to expand the odds of a particular message reaching the right customer at the right time.
Market Trends:
• High Adoption of Location Analytics as well as Big Data
• Rising Investment in Digital Marketing Compared to Conventional Marketing
Market Drivers:
• Growing Attraction Towards of Location-Based Applications
• Emerging Demand for Location-Based Intelligence
Market Opportunities:
• Huge Demand for Trending Social Media and Mobile Computing
• Rising Opportunity in Emerging Nations
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Geomarketing Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Geomarketing
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Oracle (United States), Adobe (United States), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Salesforce (United States), ESRI (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
