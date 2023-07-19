United States Kid’s Beverages Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 24,640 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US kid’s beverages market is witnessing a high revenue growth form US$ 17,015 million in 2022 to US$ 24,640 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-kids-beverages-market
The United States kids' beverages are seeing a number of expanding trends that are reshaping the market and affecting the options available to kids and their parents. The key factors driving the market include increasing household disposable income, increased knowledge of wholesome beverages for kids, and the impact of marketing and advertising initiatives.
Parents in the United States are now able to spend more money on more expensive and wholesome beverage options for their kids' thanks to increased disposable income. The market is expanding as more consumers are choosing to spend more money on goods that provide more value, such as organic or low-sugar beverages. For instance, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates that in May 2023, the United States disposable personal income climbed to US$ 19853.44 billion from US$ 19766.76 billion in April 2023. The purchasing power of consumers also increased, rising from US$ 14360.36 billion to US$ 14214.86 billion.
Parents are becoming conscious of how important it is to give their children wholesome drinks. Concerns about childhood obesity and the need to establish good behaviors from a young age are driving this trend. The prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2020–2021 was roughly 19.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Parents are consequently actively looking for beverages that provide nutritional advantages, such as those that are enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and natural components.
The impact of marketing and advertising initiatives aimed at youngsters can't be ignored. To pique the interest of young consumers, beverage firms in the kid's beverages market invest in appealing packaging, branding, and promotional initiatives. The demand for these beverages is rising by the incorporation of well-known characters from children's media and compelling advertising methods.
Fruit Drinks are the Popular Choice of Major Consumers in the United States Kid's Beverages Market
Fruit drinks dominated the market, and this is expected to continue. This segment generated nearly US$ 13,034 million in revenue in 2022, underscoring its significant market share. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%, fruit drinks' growth prospects in the kid's beverage market are positive.
Parents may view fruit drinks as a healthier alternative to carbonated and sugary drinks, children are drawn to fruit drinks by their fruity flavor profiles and colorful packaging, and the availability of a wide range of flavor options has increased fruit drinks' appeal to young consumers.
Tetra Pack Packaging Type Generated US$ 10,516 Million Revenue
Tetra packs are expected to continue to hold a commanding position in the U.S. kid's beverages market for the foreseeable future. In 2022, the segment attained a revenue of about US$ 10,516 million. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to display a strong compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Tetra packs are great for outdoor activities, school lunches, and on-the-go consumption because of their convenience and portability. They appeal to kids because of their lightweight and ergonomic shape. Tetra packs are also renowned for their shelf stability, which guarantees the maintenance of product quality and freshness.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/united-states-kids-beverages-market
Competitive Landscape
The market is fiercely cutthroat, with both long-standing participants and recent arrivals striving for a bigger piece. In order to meet changing consumer tastes, key market players are concentrating on product innovation and launching new flavors and formulations. To reflect the rising environmental consciousness among consumers, they are also emphasizing sustainable packaging options.
List of Top Players in the United States Kids Beverages Market
• The Coca-Cola Company
• PepsiCo Inc.
• Nestlé S.A.
• Danone S.A.
• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
• Kraft Heinz Company
• Campbell Soup Company
• Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
• Honest Tea (The Coca-Cola Company)
• Groupe Lactalis
• Welch's
• Hain Celestial Group Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The United States kid's beverages market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Label.
By Product Type
• Health/Sports/Energy Drinks
• Fruit Drinks
• Others
By Packaging Type
• Bottles
• Tetra Pack
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarket/Supermarket
• Convenience Store
• Online
• Others
By Label
• Branded
• Own Label
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-kids-beverages-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn