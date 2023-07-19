Cadmap Ltd expand its Underground Utility Mapping PAS128 surveys and CCTV Drainage Surveying division throughout London
Other titles for these surveys are PAS 128 GPR Surveys, Utility Mapping Survey, Utility Survey, Ground Penetrating Radar, utility mapping and Utility Surveying.LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great news for Cadmap Limited as they progress into a new dimension at the company with its head office in Dunsfold Surrey.
The company currently offers RICS specification Land Topographical surveys and Measured Building surveys including floor plans, elevations and sections for a variety of clients throughout the United Kingdom mainly focused on the home counties and London. https://cadmap.co.uk/
Cadmap has seen huge growth in it's Utility Surveying and CCTV drainage mapping division in 2023 which ultimately resulted in large investment in new technology and equipment, the company has invested in new Leica DS2000 ground penetrating radar equipment, new Radio detection RD8100 EML devices and further equipment such as WINcan Solo Pro CCTV Drainage cameras for drainage surveys. https://cadmap.co.uk/Surveying/PAS128UTILITYSURVEYS
The company was formed in 2011 by Mr Michael Brett and Mr Andrew Finn both from Surrey UK, the company quickly grew to 20 employees by 2015 and has seen steady growth year on year. It has recognised its growth and reinvested year on year to keep up with technology. https://cadmap.co.uk/About/AboutOurServices
Cadmap Limited’s main sector of work is within the commercial, property development, health, education, defence, energy and transport. Mainly providing 2d and 3d topographic surveys which are the base map for any design works prior to development and construction. Measured building surveyors are carried out for refurbishments, record plans, extensions and heritage restoration. The company has been a long standing FULL member of 'The Survey Association' which is a membership organisation which supports and promotes best practice amongst its members. https://www.tsa-uk.org.uk/tsa_members/cadmap-ltd/
A variety of work is carried out for a wide range of clients, a unique project Cadmap worked on was for BBC Top Gear, they had to measure and set out/mark out on an airport runway exactly 1000m distance for the world record speed for a tractor. BBC Top Gear smashed the record with a time of 87.271 mph. BBC Top Gear and Guinness book of world records reached out to Cadmap Limited as they required a full accredited company able to provide such a service and sign and witness the entry into the book. https://cadmap.co.uk/About/CompanyNews2023
Cadmap Limited always keep up with Health and Safety accreditations such as SSIP, CHAS, SMAS and Constructionline all of which can be requested by emailing info@cadmap.co.uk. Company insurances are always up to date with 5m PI Insurance cover.
Please see below some of the services the the Cadmap Limited offers its clients.
Topographical Surveys Measured Building Surveys Utility Mapping Surveys (PAS128)
+ Land Surveys + Floor Plan Surveys + GPR Surveys
+ Topo Surveys + Building Elevations + Radiodetection
+ GPS Surveys + Long or Cross Sections + On Site Mark Outs
+ Highway Surveys + Verticality Surveys + Utility Mapping Survey
+ Dimensional Surveys + Internal Elevations + Underground Surveys
+ Floor Level Surveys + 3D Massing Surveys + Buried Services Surveys
+ Site Engineering Setting Out + 3D Laser Scanning (BIM) + Drain Surveys
+ Contour Surveys + Measured Surveys + Drainage Surveys
+ Boundary Surveys + As Constructed Surveys + CCTV Drainage Surveys
+ Cut and Fill Volumes + Monitoring Movement Surveys + Manhole Drain Surveys
+ Topographic Surveys + As Built Surveys + CCTV Drainage Reports
If you require a professional survey then please contact Cadmap Limited and they will get back to you with a fee proposal.
Cadmap Limited
www.cadmap.co.uk
info@cadmap.co.uk
Mike Brett
Cadmap Limited
1483429385 ext.
info@cadmap.co.uk
Cadmap Limited - 3D Surveying Reel.