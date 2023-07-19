Talent Attraction is the Marketing Trend of the Future, Claims Advertising and Marketing Network (AMIN) Worldwide
In an era where competition for skilled professionals is fierce, organizations are realizing that investing in recruitment campaigns is crucial.
When there is a war for talent, it is essential that brands clearly differentiate their business from competitors.”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey of the Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide, 93% of employer branding and recruitment efforts were at least slightly impacted in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Sylvia Zanetti, AMIN South Africa/ Stratitude
This massive disruption has led brands to reassess their marketing strategies. And 68% of AMIN Worldwide’s marketing agencies reported they’ve had clients interested in employer branding and recruitment campaigns – reflecting the growing recognition of the importance of attracting and retaining top talent.
“It seems that so many industry leaders need talent – in some cases, more than they need sales,” says Misty Dykema, owner and principal of Peoria, IL-based AMIN agency Simantel.
And in an era where competition for skilled professionals is fierce, organizations are realizing that investing in employer brand and recruitment campaigns is crucial.
“Employer branding requires a lot of effort and investment,” says Francisco di Paola, CEO of Argentina-based agency di Paola Latina. “It’s not something you can just work when you are actively recruiting. It's crucial to continuously showcase your organization's unique values and purpose to internal and external stakeholders.”
And showcasing values is a must.
“When there is a war for talent, it is essential that brands clearly differentiate their business from competitors,” says Sylvia Zanetti, Managing Director of South Africa-based agency Stratitude.
An overwhelming 91% of AMIN agencies have actively assisted their clients in promoting diversity and inclusion in their hiring practices. This allows companies to not only foster a more inclusive work environment but also appeal to a wider pool of candidates who seek organizations aligned with their values – something that is becoming more and more important to job seekers.
“When brands and marketers take the time to identify their ideal candidates and understand what they value, what motivates them and who they aspire to be,” di Paola continues, “employer branding efforts can be tailored much more effectively to resonate with those candidates.”
Quality of candidates is important, too. 79% of AMIN agencies measure the success of these campaigns on the number of qualified candidates, rather than simply the quantity of leads.
While this focus on attracting the right individuals ensures that companies are investing in their organization's culture and long-term growth – only 32% of AMIN agencies said they looked at employee retention rates as a measure of success and only 25% of AMIN agencies have provided consultation to their clients on how to effectively onboard and retain employees after the hiring process. Retention is just not the focus for brands.
But according to Kelly Ferguson, who was recently named president of AMIN Worldwide – retention is a big part of a well-executed employer branding campaign
“In an employer branding engagement, marketing teams should develop brand identity, messaging and activations designed to attract, retain, engage and align talent throughout the full employee lifecycle,” Ferguson says.
By equally prioritizing employee retention rates, marketing teams are bolstering recruitment efforts. It allows them to identify areas of improvement in their organization’s onboarding and engagement strategies, ensuring a more sustainable and effective recruitment process.
Ultimately, brands need to remember that success is more than just sales. “Your brand represents both a corporate brand and an employer brand,” says Hans can Eemeren, Strategy/Partner at Belgium-based agency iO. “You should always consider looking at your brand from both angles.”
ABOUT AMIN WORLDWIDE
The Advertising & Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide is an alliance of over 50 independent marketing agencies, packed with award-winning talent and experience, across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. We first put our heads together back in 1932 and have been expanding the reach of our members ever since. Learn more at https://www.aminworldwide.com/
Sylvia Zanetti
Stratitude
+27 11 449 7333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube