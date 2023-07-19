"Mirrors of Time" Barbara Gianquitto's New Poetry Book

Poems about soulmate love across time and space

Prepare to be moved, inspired, and transformed. Mirrors of time: Poems about soulmate love across time and space now available worldwide.

Why do you love me? Because I can't remember a life when I didn't.” — Barbara Gianquitto

BOLTON, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Gianquitto - the bestselling author of hit poetry book "4:04 am Thoughts" and "Awakening of the heart" has recently revealed her brand new book.

It’s titled "Mirrors of Time: Poems about soulmate love across time and space" and features an empowering collection of contemporary poetry and prose on love, heartbreak, relationships, and self-empowerment.

“Mirrors of Time” is a spellbinding and timeless poetic journey of love that transcends both time and space. From the broken, to the breathless, to every moment in between, it will remind you that transformative love awakens the soul for eternity.

With foreword by Stefanie Briar, best-selling author of "Surrender", "Mirrors of Time" will offer a different perspective to the pain of heartbreak, taking you on a breath-taking journey from pain to healing before finding what true soulmate love really is. "Love is just on the other side of pain, I promise".

"Rare is the writer who can break your heart on one page and mend it on the next. Barbara does this with a deftness and beauty that will leave you in awe. More than a book, this is the complete journey of a love that absolutely no force could ever hope to separate. Open your heart, turn the page, and enjoy this epic, cosmic dance through love across the ages".

Stefanie Briar

The book has already amassed a series of five-star reviews that continue to applaud the language and powerful writing used throughout:

"If you've forgotten the magic of love, this collection will help you remember. If you are in love, this collection will encourage you to hold them tighter. With moving detail, relatable thoughts, and a mix of shorter and longer poems, Mirrors of Time is a beautiful book made of love."

-shelby leigh, author of "girl made of glass"

"Poignant, passionate and profound, far greater than the sum of its many parts. Mirrors of Time is the most exquisite exploration of love in all its facets, but painted on a universal canvas whose background is infinity."

- Janny Juddly, author of "You can remember who you were before life made you forget"

"Transformative, inspiring, and replete with insight and wisdom."

- Michele Scirocco, poet

"Prepare to be moved, inspired, and transformed." - JP Lovoclock, author of "Heart to heart"

"The perfect book for those who believe in true love and deep soul connections." - Olivia Bella, author

Mirrors of time is available on Amazon, Barnes&Noble, Waterstones and in all major book retailers along with the rest of Barbara Gianquitto's collection of poetry books.