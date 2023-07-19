BYDFi Selected as One of the Best KuCoin alternative by BeInCrypto
Recognized as one of the Best KuCoin Alternatives for US Traders by the esteemed Top 3 Crypto media outlet BeInCrypto, BYDFi has become the preferred choice.SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a rapidly growing cryptocurrency exchange for individual traders, BYDFi is dedicated to providing users with high-quality products and services. Recognized as one of the Best KuCoin Alternatives for US Crypto Traders by the esteemed Top 3 Crypto media outlet BeInCrypto, BYDFi has become the preferred choice for many in response to recent regulatory changes.
Starting from July 15, 2023, KuCoin has implemented a mandatory identification verification process for new customers in the United States. While this measure may not pose an issue for the majority of traders, some users may now be seeking alternative platforms due to this regulation.
BYDFi stands out as the most suitable exchange for individual traders in the United States, as it offers No KYC for Most Functions. This means that users can access various features without the hassle of providing personal identification documents, including deposit and withdrawal functions. Additionally, daily withdrawal limits have been increased for verified users based on their KYC verification status. For unverified users, the daily withdrawal limit is set at 0.5 BTC, while verified users enjoy a higher limit of 10 BTC per day.
As mentioned by BeInCrypto, BYDFi has received accolades from its users who appreciate the platform's user-friendliness, low trading fees, and top-notch security standards. The intuitive mobile app interface, generous giveaways, a diverse range of services, and responsive customer support further contribute to its positive reputation within the crypto community. With its robust security measures, extensive cryptocurrency selection, and advanced trading features, BYDFi has proven to be a reliable and attractive choice for both inexperienced and seasoned traders.
Being recognized by BeInCrypto, a prominent media outlet in the blockchain industry with millions of monthly visits, serves as a resounding affirmation of BYDFi's standing in the market as an exceptional alternative to KuCoin for US crypto traders.
