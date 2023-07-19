Introducing Shots Gained: The Revolutionary Golf Practice App Eliminating Costly Lessons
BOURTON ON THE WATER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023
Shots Gained, the groundbreaking mobile application that promises perfect practice and improved golf performance, is proud to announce its recent achievement in making the app available to golfers of all skill levels. Utilizing advanced statistical measurements, Shots Gained is set to revolutionize the way golfers approach their game, helping them achieve consistent patterning and ultimately, lower scores. With recent data revealing in the US there was a staggering $13.9 billion spent on golf last year, Shots Gained will take away from the need for expensive coaching.
Are you tired of spending endless hours on the golf course without seeing any improvement? Do you wish there was a way to track your practice and pinpoint your strengths and weaknesses? Shots Gained has got you covered. This groundbreaking app comes with a guarantee to improve your game in all aspects. If you don't see results, we will give you your money back.
"At Shots Gained, we firmly believe that every golfer can reach their full potential through disciplined practice and a deeper understanding of their performances," says Duncan Moore, PGA Professional, Creator, and Co-Founder of Shots Gained. "Our team of experts has spent countless hours perfecting the app to bring you a tool that will transform the way you approach golf."
Shots Gained unlocks the secret to optimal practice by providing golfers with in-depth insights into their game. With its advanced features, golfers can closely monitor their progress, identify areas for improvement, and target their weaknesses. The mobile application is designed to be user-friendly and accessible for golfers of all levels, whether you're a seasoned pro, a weekend warrior, or new to the game.
Did you know that the average golfer's handicap has only improved by an average of 1.6 shots over the last 25 years, according to data from the USGA? Shots Gained aims to change that by providing golfers with a tool that can accelerate their improvement and help them achieve their goals on and off the golf course. With its advanced statistical measurement capabilities, golfers can now accurately understand their strengths and weaknesses, allowing for more effective practice and ultimately, lower scores.
And the timing couldn't be better to put Shots Gained to the test. With the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, golfers have the perfect opportunity to leverage the app's powerful capabilities and enhance their preparation. The app's data sharing capabilities enable golfers to connect with others, learn from each other's experiences, and gain a competitive edge.
"Not only will Shots Gained provide you with the insights you need to make the most out of your practice time, but it will also serve as a valuable tool for preparing for tournaments and making strategic decisions on the course," adds Co-Founder William Weaver. "We want to empower golfers to enjoy the sport, improve their game, and achieve their goals."
Shots Gained is your new golf buddy, eliminating the need for expensive coaching. This low-priced service is accessible to all, aligning with their mission statement, "To Dramatically Reduce the Global Handicap Index". The app's effectiveness has been proven time and time again, and to demonstrate their confidence, Shots Gained offers a money-back guarantee to all users who do not see improvement in their game.
Join the golfing revolution and let Shots Gained be your guide to success on the course. Download the app today and see the difference it can make in your game.
Golfers are encouraged to embrace the golfing revolution and let Shots Gained serve as their guiding light to success on the course. They can download the app today and get their 7 day free trial from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to unlock their full potential. Whether their aspirations involve winning championships or simply finding more enjoyment in the game, Shots Gained will faithfully accompany them throughout their golfing journey. It's time to bid farewell to guesswork and fully embrace the power of data-driven improvement. With Shots Gained, golfers can take control of their game and pave the way to success.
About Shots Gained:
Shots Gained is a groundbreaking mobile application designed to revolutionize the way golfers approach their game. With its advanced statistical measurement and data sharing capabilities, Shots Gained helps golfers of all skill levels track their progress, identify areas for improvement, and achieve consistent patterning. The app's user-friendly interface and money-back guarantee make it accessible to all golfers, whether you're experienced or new to the game. Shots Gained aims to dramatically reduce the global handicap index and empower golfers to reach their full potential.
Shots Gained Promo Video