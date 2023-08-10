Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,422 in the last 365 days.

Portobello Drops Infectious Summer Anthem "Dance (In the City)" - A Disco-Infused Delight

Band Logo

Portobello, alongside a friend, in London

Portobello on an old staircase near Camden.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dance (In the City)”, the highly anticipated new single from Portobello, is their first release since their critically acclaimed self-titled EP in 2019. This track is a departure from their previous sound, infusing disco influences whilst retaining a distinctive Portobello flavour. With a complementary male and female vocal combo, sleek guitar riffs and an undeniable groove, this track is poised to become an instant favourite.

This release follows on from Portobello’s previous success, with airplay on BBC Introducing, and racking up over half a million streams on Spotify in 120 countries. Portobello’s much-loved sound combines the different musical influences of the 5 members, resulting in a diverse and unique experience.

"Dance (In the City)" is the perfect addition to your summer playlist, guaranteed to get you moving to its infectious rhythm. Portobello's return is sure to captivate old fans and win over new ones with this uplifting bop.

Written and recorded in London – to be released on 11th August 2023.

| Spotify
| Apple Music
| Instagram

Reuben Gower
Portobello
likethemushroom@gmail.com

You just read:

Portobello Drops Infectious Summer Anthem "Dance (In the City)" - A Disco-Infused Delight

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more