Portobello Drops Infectious Summer Anthem "Dance (In the City)" - A Disco-Infused Delight
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dance (In the City)”, the highly anticipated new single from Portobello, is their first release since their critically acclaimed self-titled EP in 2019. This track is a departure from their previous sound, infusing disco influences whilst retaining a distinctive Portobello flavour. With a complementary male and female vocal combo, sleek guitar riffs and an undeniable groove, this track is poised to become an instant favourite.
This release follows on from Portobello’s previous success, with airplay on BBC Introducing, and racking up over half a million streams on Spotify in 120 countries. Portobello’s much-loved sound combines the different musical influences of the 5 members, resulting in a diverse and unique experience.
"Dance (In the City)" is the perfect addition to your summer playlist, guaranteed to get you moving to its infectious rhythm. Portobello's return is sure to captivate old fans and win over new ones with this uplifting bop.
Written and recorded in London – to be released on 11th August 2023.
| Spotify
| Apple Music
| Instagram
Reuben Gower
Reuben Gower
Portobello
likethemushroom@gmail.com