Private Equity Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1,179 Billion by 2028

Private Equity Market Report Analysis 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global private equity market on the basis of fund type and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is private equity?

Private equity refers to a form of investment in which funds are invested directly into privately held companies or assets that are not publicly traded on stock exchanges. Private equity investments are typically made by specialized investment firms or funds, known as private equity firms. It involves the purchase of equity ownership in companies with the aim of generating substantial returns over a certain investment period, typically several years. The private equity fund is then used to acquire ownership stakes in target companies.

Private equity firms usually take an active management approach to their investments, working closely with the management teams of the companies they invest in. They aim to enhance the value of these companies by implementing strategic and operational improvements, streamlining operations, making acquisitions or divestitures, and driving growth initiatives. Their goal is to increase the company's profitability and value, with the intention of selling or exiting the investment at a higher price, thereby generating substantial returns for the investors.

Private equity plays a vital role in the economy by providing capital, expertise, and guidance to companies at various stages of growth or undergoing transformational changes.

Private equity investments are often structured as leveraged buyouts (LBOs), where a significant portion of the acquisition cost is financed through debt.

How big is the private equity market?

The global private equity market size reached US$ 655 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,179 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

Get the PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/private-equity-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

Evolving economic conditions represent one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This is primarily attributed to GDP growth, interest rates, inflation, and market stability of various economies, which is impacting investor sentiment and the availability of capital for private equity investments, thus boosting the market growth. In line with this, the availability of capital, including both debt and equity financing, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition to this, the increasing investor appetite, institutional investor allocations, pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds' participation are influencing the level of capital flowing into private equity funds, which are fueling the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the rising mergers and acquisitions (M&As), divestitures, distressed assets, growth-stage companies, and sectors with potential for high returns. Apart from this, the rising entrepreneurial culture and proliferating start-up companies is further contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, regulations and legal frameworks are significantly impacting the market growth due to tax policies, securities regulations, disclosure requirements, and corporate governance standards influencing the structuring and execution of private equity deals.

Other factors, including the availability of exit routes for private equity investments, such as initial public offerings (IPOs), trade sales, and secondary buyouts, technological advancements, disruptive business models, demographic trends, shifts in consumer behavior, geopolitical developments, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and cross-border investment opportunities, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Private Equity Companies:

• AHAM Asset Management Berhad

• Allens

• Apollo Global Management, Inc.

• Bain and Co. Inc.

• Bank of America Corp.

• BDO Australia

• Blackstone Inc.

• CVC Capital Partners

• Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

• HSBC Holdings Plc

• Morgan Stanley

• The Carlyle Group

• Warburg Pincus LLC

You Can Buy Report Directly and Get Up-To 10% Discount: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=8078&method=1

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Fund Type:

• Buyout

• Venture Capital (VCs)

• Real Estate

• Infrastructure

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.