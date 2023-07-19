Air Traffic Management Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years |Raytheon, Thales Group, Honeywell International
Air Traffic Management Market Shaping from Growth to Value
Air Traffic Management Market will witness a 5.62% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Air Traffic Management Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Traffic Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Raytheon, Thales Group, L3Harris, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Frequentis, Hensoldt, Leonardo S.p.A, ADB Safegate, Cobham Limited, Korea Airports Corporation, Terma , AZIMUT, Applied Electro Magnetics, MOPIENS INC, Intelcan
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Air Traffic Management market to witness a CAGR of 10% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Air Traffic Management Comprehensive Study by Airspace (Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management), End Use (Commercial, Tactical), Component (Hardware, Software) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Air Traffic Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.62 Billion at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8.5 Billion.
Definition:
The air traffic management (ATM) market refers to the systems, processes, and technologies used to manage the flow of aircraft in the airspace, including air traffic control, communication, navigation, and surveillance systems.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Air Traffic Management Market: Hardware, Software
Key Applications/end-users of Air Traffic Management Market: Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management
Market Trends:
Technology Advancement of Air Traffic Management
Market Drivers:
Increase in Investments on Airports
Market Opportunities:
Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) and Satellite-Based ATC
Market Restraints:
Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) and Satellite-Based ATC
Market Challenges:
Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) and Satellite-Based ATC
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Air Traffic Management Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
