Ambulatory Polysomnography (Psg) Systems Market Size Worth USD 570.7 million by 2031 at 6.0% CAGR : AMR

North America held the largest share in the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its dominance.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟒 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟑𝟐 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝟑𝟐 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐚, 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐲, 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏."According to the report, the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market generated USD 327 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 570.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the growth of the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

• During the pandemic, there was a sudden decrease in the PSG procedures and there was a growing focus on the diagnosis as well as treatment of coronavirus patients. This affected the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market growth in the pandemic period.

• However, as sleep is vital for the body's immune system and overall health, individuals are likely to become more aware of the need to analyze and treat sleep disorders, this is expected to surge the demand for PSG devices in the post-pandemic period.

• Up to 24 Channel PSG Systems Sub-segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Improvements in technology in the sleep care industry might be regarded as a driving force in the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market. The market is continuously expanding as a result of several breakthrough technologies, such as portable devices, smartphone applications, telemedicine, and so on. Wireless and portable polysomnography systems, such as Nox Medical's Nox A1s PSG, have profited from R&D. Wireless capabilities provide patients with a sense of independence by allowing them to move freely throughout the night while being diagnosed. This will have a positive impact on the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Nox Medical

• Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

• Neurosoft

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

• SOMNOmedics GmbH

• Compumedics Limited

• Neurovirtual / Sleepvirtual.

𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:-

Based on product, the Up to 24 channel PSG systems sub-segment held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Polysomnography (PSG) devices are used in sleep labs to record and evaluate sleep studies that are set up and overseen by sleep medicine specialists. PSG equipment may be compared based on aspects such as reporting, lab management software specifications, amplifier specs, video options, and more. The quantity of items available in the range of up to 24 channel PSG systems is bigger than the other 24 product categories, and hence, this sub-segment dominates the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

Based on application, the obstructive sleep sub-segment of the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is characterized by breathing pauses while sleeping, which is due to restricted or closed airways. The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, rising incidences of comorbidities associated with sleep apnea, and a growing older population prone to respiratory diseases are the key factors driving the market expansion.

Based on end-user, the sleep laboratories sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing occurrence of sleep disorders like narcolepsy, insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome has boosted the demand for sleep labs, thus fueling the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) system market growth.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in 201 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is mainly owing to the rise in technological advancements and well-established medical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Sleep problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea are highly frequent among Chinese people. According to one of the 2022 study articles, in China, around 176 million individuals suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. This reflects the increased prevalence of sleep disorders in China, and it also adds to the growth of the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in China.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

