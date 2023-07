Ambulatory Polysomnography (Psg) Systems Market Size Worth USD 570.7 million by 2031 at 6.0% CAGR : AMR

Ambulatory Polysomnography (Psg) Systems

North America held the largest share in the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its dominance.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "๐€๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ง๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ (๐๐’๐†) ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ (๐”๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐๐’๐† ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐”๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐๐’๐† ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐”๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐๐’๐† ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฏ๐ž ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐๐’๐† ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ), ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐Ž๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐€๐ฉ๐ง๐ž๐š, ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ, ๐‚๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ง๐ข๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ (๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐‹๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ."According to the report, the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market generated USD 327 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 570.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ

โ€ข The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the growth of the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

โ€ข During the pandemic, there was a sudden decrease in the PSG procedures and there was a growing focus on the diagnosis as well as treatment of coronavirus patients. This affected the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market growth in the pandemic period.

โ€ข However, as sleep is vital for the body's immune system and overall health, individuals are likely to become more aware of the need to analyze and treat sleep disorders, this is expected to surge the demand for PSG devices in the post-pandemic period.

โ€ข Up to 24 Channel PSG Systems Sub-segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ง๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ (๐๐’๐†) ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

Improvements in technology in the sleep care industry might be regarded as a driving force in the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market. The market is continuously expanding as a result of several breakthrough technologies, such as portable devices, smartphone applications, telemedicine, and so on. Wireless and portable polysomnography systems, such as Nox Medical's Nox A1s PSG, have profited from R&D. Wireless capabilities provide patients with a sense of independence by allowing them to move freely throughout the night while being diagnosed. This will have a positive impact on the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐€๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ง๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ (๐๐’๐†) ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:-

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.

โ€ข Natus Medical Incorporated

โ€ข Nihon Kohden Corporation

โ€ข Nox Medical

โ€ข Lรถwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

โ€ข Neurosoft

โ€ข Cadwell Industries Inc.

โ€ข SOMNOmedics GmbH

โ€ข Compumedics Limited

โ€ข Neurovirtual / Sleepvirtual.

๐€๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ง๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ (๐๐’๐†) ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :-

Based on product, the Up to 24 channel PSG systems sub-segment held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Polysomnography (PSG) devices are used in sleep labs to record and evaluate sleep studies that are set up and overseen by sleep medicine specialists. PSG equipment may be compared based on aspects such as reporting, lab management software specifications, amplifier specs, video options, and more. The quantity of items available in the range of up to 24 channel PSG systems is bigger than the other 24 product categories, and hence, this sub-segment dominates the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

Based on application, the obstructive sleep sub-segment of the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is characterized by breathing pauses while sleeping, which is due to restricted or closed airways. The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, rising incidences of comorbidities associated with sleep apnea, and a growing older population prone to respiratory diseases are the key factors driving the market expansion.

Based on end-user, the sleep laboratories sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing occurrence of sleep disorders like narcolepsy, insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome has boosted the demand for sleep labs, thus fueling the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) system market growth.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in 201 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is mainly owing to the rise in technological advancements and well-established medical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Sleep problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea are highly frequent among Chinese people. According to one of the 2022 study articles, in China, around 176 million individuals suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. This reflects the increased prevalence of sleep disorders in China, and it also adds to the growth of the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in China.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

