PalC Networks Announces Disaggregated Networking Support for Enhanced Connectivity Solutions

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PalC Networks, a leading provider of cutting-edge networking solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its ground-breaking Disaggregated Networking Support services. This new offering includes Level-1 (L1), Level-2 (L2), and Level-3 (L3) support (Technical Assistance Center (TAC)) for comprehensive network deployments, along with efficient call and email assistance for seamless technical issue resolution.

In today's dynamic and ever-evolving networking landscape and with the adoption of disaggregated networking principles, organizations face increasing challenges in optimizing their network infrastructure to meet the demands of high-performance applications, cloud services, and the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. PalC Networks recognizes the need for flexible, scalable, and efficient networking solutions that empower businesses to adapt quickly and stay ahead of the competition.

“TIP is firmly behind the development and testing of open and disaggregated network solutions and our member community continues to push innovation forward. Companies like PalC enhance the work of our project groups through their commitment to creating flexible, scalable, and efficient networking solutions that solve operator needs today.”

- Eugina Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer, Telecom Infra Project

“PalC Networks’ commitment to leveraging SONiC technologies and their active participation as a SONiC member showcases their dedication to advancing open networking solutions. We look forward to their continued collaboration and contributions to the growth of SONiC and the networking industry as a whole,”

- Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation.

With the introduction of Disaggregated Networking Support, PalC Networks revolutionizes the traditional approach to networking support, delivering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique of NOS/ODM vendors, operators catering to their datacenter, enterprise and service provider-based customers. By decoupling the hardware and software components of network infrastructure, PalC Networks empowers organizations with unparalleled flexibility, enabling them to leverage the best-of-breed networking technologies while reducing costs and vendor lock-in. In this regard, PalC has targeted solutions based on SONiC network operating system catering to data-center, service provider, enterprise use cases, solutions envisioned and developed by TIP (Telecom Infra Project, for which PalC is also a key member) work groups such as packet optical deployments, OpenWifi and DCSG deployments as well as Linux Foundation (LF) based projects ( SONiC and LF EDGE )



Key features and benefits of PalC Networks' Disaggregated Networking Support include:

L1 Support:

 Efficient logging of issues and categorization based on severity for effective triaging.

 Helpdesk support provided through multiple channels including email, chat, and phone.

 Timely resolution of basic network issues through break-fix solutions.

L2 Support:

 Identification and implementation of feature enhancements to optimize network functionality.

 Expert assistance with network migration to ensure smooth transitions and minimal disruptions.

 Documentation support to facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices.

L3 Support:

 Advanced technical troubleshooting to address complex network issues and ensure uninterrupted operations.

 Effective patch and release management to maintain network security and performance.

 In-depth analysis of break-fix situations to identify and resolve underlying causes with the bug-fixing.

 Efficient software installations for seamless integration of new network components or upgrades.

 Prompt handling of incidents to minimize downtime and mitigate potential impacts.

 Root cause analysis to identify and address underlying issues for long-term stability.

 Logging service data for comprehensive monitoring and proactive maintenance.

“ PalC Networks remains committed to empowering organizations with cutting-edge networking solutions and support that drive digital transformation and business growth.”

- Kingston Selvaraj, Founder and CEO of PalC Networks,

For more information about PalC Networks' Disaggregated Networking Support, please visit,

https://www.palcnetworks.com/ or contact our sales team at sales@palcnetworks.com

About PalC Networks:

PalC Networks is a leading provider of innovative networking software solutions, empowering organizations to build reliable, scalable, and high-performance networks. With a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, PalC Networks is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers across various industries.