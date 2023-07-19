ICM Packaging Opens a New Factory to Manufacture Custom Rigid Boxes
EINPresswire.com/ -- ICM Packaging, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions in the USA, is excited to announce the launch of its new factory dedicated to manufacturing custom rigid boxes. Thanks to the growing demand for these types of boxes. ICM Packaging is committed to providing the highest quality packaging to meet the requirements of its customers.
The new factory uses the latest printing machines and techniques to deliver exceptional products and printing services. Also, it makes it possible to design and manufacture custom packaging with unique shapes and a wide variety of sizes.
The easy and user-friendly website ensures a seamless experience. It allows customers to easily contact its sales team and place orders in a few steps. The Customer Support Representatives are available 24/7 to assist and provide solutions to customers' queries.
Furthermore, ICM is passionate about supporting green initiatives and is dedicated to using ecologically friendly production techniques. In order to provide a more environmentally friendly and sustainable answer to your packaging demands, all of their packaging is produced from 100% recyclable materials.
“ The design and quality of a box speak for the worth of the product it contains. It serves as a tangible reflection of its value and desirability. I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new factory. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. I am confident that the launch of this new factory will strengthen our position in the market and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional products ” said Steve Wilson, COO of ICM Packaging.
ICM Packaging gives its customers the ability to innovate packaging with modern and ultra-customizable techniques to enhance their brand image. Buyers can choose cardboard, rigid, kraft, or corrugated material for custom boxes. In addition, ICM, with years of experience in the packaging industry, offers clear guidance and solutions for impactful results for brands with no clear vision about branded packaging.
The company has a committed staff of professionals that is always available to help customers in creating exceptional custom packaging for products. Visit their website at www.icmpackaging.com to learn more about their products and services.
About ICM Packaging:
ICM is a US-based packaging company with over a decade of experience uplifting businesses with innovative packaging solutions. The company offers a wide variety of custom packaging solutions, such as jewelry packaging wholesale, magnetic boxes wholesale, and game boxes. ICM is committed to achieving the branding goals of the companies while reducing their costs.
Steve Wilson
ICM Packaging
+1 323-455-4573
sales@icmpackaging.com