Bilflo Partners with PrismHR to Revolutionize Payroll Management and Boost Efficiency for PEOs and Staffing Agencies
We are confident that our partnership with PrismHR will bring greater success in managing HR operations, and we can't wait for PEOs and Staffing Agencies to experience the benefits firsthand.”CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilflo, a leading back office software solution designed to increase efficiency for staffing agencies and PEOs, and PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for small- and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., are proud to announce their strategic partnership and innovative integration.
— Barrett Kuethen, CEO of Bilflo
The collaboration aims to minimize data-entry errors and expedite payroll processing, enabling businesses to manage contractors on assignment more efficiently. Bilflo's back-office software offers a wide range of features to help businesses streamline their operations, including:
Streamlined Processes: Experience a significant reduction in manual tasks as our partnership with Bilflo simplifies invoicing, timekeeping, and reporting.
Mobile-friendly timecards: Import or capture contractors' and team members' time data easily.
Automated invoicing: Built-in overtime rules automatically turn time data into invoices.
Real-time reporting: Access business intelligence and track team member goals with performance management features.
Future-Ready Solutions: Stay ahead of the competition with our commitment to continuous innovation, delivering cutting-edge HR solutions to help you navigate the ever-changing business landscape.
This strategic partnership is dedicated to providing an end-to-end solution for your staffing business by elevating your agency's performance, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to your business.
About Bilflo
Bilflo is back-office automation software solution designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies and Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). By offering a wide range of features, including mobile-friendly timecards, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth. Bilflo integrates with applicant tracking systems, payroll providers, and accounting software, eliminating the need to manually enter data in multiple places via Open APIs. Your best tools and processes work together seamlessly.
As of the end of 2022, Bilflo had successfully processed $100M in billable invoices, 2.7M billable hours, 29K invoices, and served approximately 5,000 users.
About PrismHR
PrismHR is a leading HR software platform for Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Administrative Services Organizations (ASOs).
Founded in 1985 and based in Massachusetts, it offers a range of services, including payroll processing, benefits administration, HR management, and compliance. Its software helps PEOs and ASOs streamline operations and deliver high-quality service to their clients.
As of 2021, PrismHR served over 88,000 businesses, reaching more than 2.2 million employees. Additionally, it hosts a marketplace for integration with other top-tier service providers, promoting a comprehensive HR ecosystem.
