GetHRready and JustHRhandbooks disrupt the industry with their new LifeTime Handbook service
Any business in America can now have a Lifetime Human Resources Handbook that keeps up with changing Federal and State Laws. FOREVER...
With the exponential increase of regulatory enforcement and proliferation of legislation related Human Resources, every business leader understands they can't roll the dice and ignore HR Compliance.”COGAN STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with a track record of bringing revolutionary ideas and services to market like our Do-It-Yourself HR model, JustHRhandbooks is excited to debut its LifeTime Handbook service. Imagine an affordable entry point for every business in America to get a comprehensive view and understanding of their HR compliance requirements through an HR Handbook with a renewable LifeTime option.
GetHRready recently announced a strategic partnership with HR4ALL, JustHRhandbooks, JustHRhotlines and JustHRaudits to ensure every business in America can have the best in Human Resources support. Fast, efficient and economical solutions designed to protect every business and help them GetHRready.
“With the exponential increase of regulatory enforcement and the proliferation of legislation related to all aspects of employment and Human Resources, every business leader understands they can no longer roll the dice and ignore HR Compliance,” shares Mark Morgenfruh, CEO and Founder.
An HR handbook is essential to provide clear guidelines and information regarding company policies, procedures, and expectations, ensuring consistent and fair treatment of employees, promoting compliance with legal requirements, and fostering a positive and productive work environment.
Federal and State Laws are constantly changing. Signing up for dozens of email update services is one way to try to keep it all straight. One, terrible way. "Business owners and HR professionals alike have wasted countless hours chasing down labor and employment law updates, reading email after email, hoping for a better answer," Morgenfruh shared. "Today, we are delivering on that hope with a real solution that frees up time and resources to focus on company strategy and growth."
And we have over 100 HR Professionals at the ready, capable of delivering hundreds of HR Handbooks for our clients week after week. And with efficient operations and the dedicated involved of our clients, we can deliver an HR Handbook in as little as ten weeks.
Just like HR4ALL's Do-It-Yourself HR Service, GetHRready, and its JustHR partners, create lasting relationships leaving clients stronger, smarter and better-equipped to handle their HR Compliance requirements. And when the work products from the JustHR deliverables uncover significant gaps and risks, the unrivaled and exceptional knowledge of HR4ALL is available to help mitigate that exposure.
