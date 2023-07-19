GetHRready and JustHRhandbooks disrupt the industry with their new LifeTime Handbook service

Unprecedented LifeTime HR Handbook from JustHRhandbooks A revolutionary LifeTime Handbook from JustHRhandbooks We help every business in America Get HR Ready

Any business in America can now have a Lifetime Human Resources Handbook that keeps up with changing Federal and State Laws. FOREVER...

With the exponential increase of regulatory enforcement and proliferation of legislation related Human Resources, every business leader understands they can't roll the dice and ignore HR Compliance.” — Mark K Morgenfruh