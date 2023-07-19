Tialma Consultant Aleksey Krylov Presents a Case Study in Financial Modeling: Venture to Private Equity Exit Scenarios
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tialma, a fractional CFO consultancy to healthcare and life sciences companies, announces today that lead consultant Aleksey Krylov is presenting a case study in Financial Modeling: Venture to Private Equity Exit Scenarios with Sutton Capital. This presentation is scheduled for July 19, 2023. The case study will address the venture investing cycle, the evolution of businesses from early venture to growth equity to private equity stage, and the exit scenarios at each step of the company’s growth. Mr. Krylov previously presented Waterfall Calculations Lessons with Sutton Capital.
Tialma is grateful to Sutton Capital CEO Dr. Joel Palathinkal for the invitation and looks forward to the discussion with future leaders of the venture capital and private equity community. Aleksey Krylov, a leader at the healthcare practice at Tialma, will share his expertise with attendees and hold a Q&A session following the presentation.
“I am excited to present the Venture to Private Equity Exit Scenarios case study,” said Aleksey Krylov. “I look forward to sharing select learnings from the last twenty years of working in the VC and PE industry and view this as an opportunity to give back to the community.”
Tialma invites attendees to join the presentation by Aleksey Krylov and Dr. Joel Palathinkal and submit questions for further discussion.
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based Financial Consulting Firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.
Aleksey N Krylov
Tialma is grateful to Sutton Capital CEO Dr. Joel Palathinkal for the invitation and looks forward to the discussion with future leaders of the venture capital and private equity community. Aleksey Krylov, a leader at the healthcare practice at Tialma, will share his expertise with attendees and hold a Q&A session following the presentation.
“I am excited to present the Venture to Private Equity Exit Scenarios case study,” said Aleksey Krylov. “I look forward to sharing select learnings from the last twenty years of working in the VC and PE industry and view this as an opportunity to give back to the community.”
Tialma invites attendees to join the presentation by Aleksey Krylov and Dr. Joel Palathinkal and submit questions for further discussion.
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based Financial Consulting Firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.
Aleksey N Krylov
Tialma
email us here