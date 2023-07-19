ZACAPA GRANTS OPTIONS
Zacapa Resources (TSX.V:ZACA)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA, OTCQB: ZACAF, DE: BH0) announces it has granted 7,000,000 share purchase options to officers, directors, consultants and employees at a $0.05 exercise price expiring five years from the date of grant.
About Zacapa
Zacapa is a mineral exploration company engaged in gold and copper exploration in world class jurisdictions in the southwest United States, including Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, and California. The portfolio includes epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog, Kramer Hills, and Miller Mountain and the Pearl porphyry copper project. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.
For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com or contact:
Ian Slater
Executive Chairman
+1 778 372 2551
slater@zacaparesources.com
Michelle Borromeo
Vice President Investor Relations
+1 778 330 3835
borromeo@zacaparesources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Zacapa cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Zacapa’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacapa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
