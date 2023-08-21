Bilflo and Top Echelon Software Partner to Streamline Contractor Management and Enhance Efficiency for Staffing Agencies
This partnership is dedicated to providing an end-to-end solution for staffing business by elevating your agency's performance, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to your business.”CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilflo, a leading back office software solution designed to increase efficiency for staffing agencies and HR professionals, and Top Echelon Software, a leading provider of recruiting software solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, are proud to announce their strategic partnership and innovative integration. The collaboration aims to improve contractor management, minimize data-entry errors, and expedite payroll processing for staffing agencies and HR professionals.
The integration between Bilflo and Top Echelon offers businesses a comprehensive solution that combines the powerful features of both platforms, including:
Seamless Integration: Export candidates, companies, and jobs from Top Echelon to Bilflo with ease.
Efficient Time Tracking: Capture time with mobile-friendly timecards or import time in bulk from a VMS or external timecard system.
Customizable Overtime Rules: Process time and calculate overtime instantly based on your specific rules.
Automated Payroll and Invoicing: Export time to your payroll system, create invoices, deliver them to your clients, and send them to your accounting system automatically.
Real-time Reporting: Access helpful business intelligence and set and track team member goals with performance management features.
This strategic partnership is dedicated to providing an end-to-end solution for your staffing business by elevating your agency's performance, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to your business.
About Top Echelon Software
Top Echelon Software is a leading provider of recruiting software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including applicant tracking systems, recruiting websites, and a network of recruiters, Top Echelon helps businesses streamline their recruitment and talent acquisition processes.
About Bilflo
Bilflo is a cutting-edge back office software solution designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies and PEOs. By offering a wide range of features, including mobile-friendly timecards, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth.
Bilflo's emphasis on automation aligns with the growing trend of prioritizing automation in the workplace, as highlighted in a recent press release titled "Automation Key to Future of Work under Great Reset." This trend underscores the importance of adopting innovative solutions like Bilflo to stay competitive and navigate the rapidly changing landscape of work. By leveraging Bilflo's cutting-edge technology, businesses can position themselves at the forefront of the industry, ensuring their continued growth and success.
As of the end of 2022, Bilflo has successfully processed $100M in billable invoices, 2.7M billable hours, 29K invoices, and serves approximately 5,000 users.
