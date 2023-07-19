Onward Receives Strategic Investment from Atlassian Ventures
We are impressed with the speed with which Onward launched their first Marketplace application and are enthusiastic about the value that their suite of soon-to-launch apps will provide”PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onward, a startup focused on building Atlassian Marketplace apps for Jira Software, Jira Work Management, Jira Service Management to reimagine workforce engagement, announced today that it has secured a strategic seed round investment from Atlassian Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate Onward's application development, and scale its sales and marketing efforts.
Atlassian Ventures has a strong track record of supporting companies that are developing best-of-breed apps to help power the future of teamwork and collaboration. Onward aims to leverage this investment to accelerate its growth trajectory and deliver even greater value to mutual customers.
"We are thrilled to receive this strategic investment from Atlassian Ventures," said Girish Reddy, CEO of Onward. "This investment not only validates our vision but also provides us with the resources and expertise needed to scale our business. We are now well positioned to tap into Atlassian’s expertise and deliver against our aggressive roadmap for the remainder of 2023."
Onward’s first Atlassian Marketplace application, OnRewards, is already live. OnRewards is a peer rewards and recognition management application tailored to service delivery teams. Additionally, there are two more Marketplace applications that are currently in development: 1) OnLink, a native, end-to-end HR service integration to Workday, BambooHR and Greenhouse; and 2) OnRamp, an automated employee onboarding and offboarding.
"We are impressed with the speed with which Onward launched their first Marketplace application and are enthusiastic about the value that their suite of soon-to-launch apps will provide to our 200,000+ cloud customers, especially the service-delivery teams using our products every day," said Peter Lenke, Head of Atlassian Ventures. "We believe that Onward's vision and commitment to delivering apps tailored for service-delivery teams complements Atlassian’s focus on the IT Service Management (ITSM) market. We look forward to working closely with the Onward team and supporting their growth in the years to come."
The strategic investment from Atlassian Ventures comes at a time when Onward is experiencing strong momentum, with a rapidly expanding customer base and positive market feedback. With this investment, Onward is well positioned to accelerate its product development efforts, expand its market presence in North America, and add industry solutions to help more organizations achieve project success.
About Onward:
Onward provides easy-to-use apps in Atlassian that reimagine workforce engagement. We improve connections, skills, and company culture in a fun and engaging way, no matter where your workers are located. Our vision is to strengthen our customers’ greatest resource—their employees. We do that by offering easy to use applications that promote worker engagement. For more information, visit www.onwardb.com
