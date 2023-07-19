Temple of Tranquility Debuts at Boulder’s Harlow Platts Community Park

Temple of Tranquility by Architect Laurence Renzo Verbeck

Community Effort Creates Sanctuary for those Experiencing Trauma and Emotional Struggle in the Aftermath of Recent Tragedies

BOULDER, CO, USA, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Temple of Tranquility invites the Boulder County public to participate in its free, temporary public art installation. After almost three years of planning and hundreds of hours of volunteer time, this non-denominational Temple structure will be opened to the community. The Temple will provide participants a shared space to reflect on, express, and lay down individual and collective grief and trauma following the March 22, 2021 tragedy and other traumatic events of the past years.Beginning in early October, 2023, the Temple of Tranquility will offer skills and crafting programming, with free, community-based skill-building workshops focused on build and construction elements. The public will be invited to visit the project build location to learn from each other and co-create the structure. After the build is complete, the structure will be installed in the Harlow Platts Community Park and will be open to the public from October 14 to 28, 2023. A closing ceremony is being planned for early November and then the structure will be disassembled and removed from the park.The Temple structure serves as a freely open, non-denominational space for contemplation and reverence. The project invites members of the public to participate with the project by writing on the structure, bringing memorial items, and presenting personal ceremonies and prayers. The project represents an opportunity for participatory experience, community healing, personal expression, catharsis and new beginnings.The Temple of Tranquility is partnering with Boulder Strong and other local mental health and wellness professionals to host a series of free workshops focused on processing of grief and trauma through the arts. These events will be held in the Boulder community in October, concurrent with the standing Temple. A calendar for these events will be available to the public in September.The Temple of Tranquility project is made possible through the support of the Boulder Community Foundation, the Colorado Chapter of Burners Without Borders, Boulder County Arts Alliance, and the Boulder Arts Commission.About the Temple of TranquilityThe Temple of Tranquility project launches as a community-driven response to collective traumas and grief of the Boulder Community. Originally intended to create a space for folks to heal after the tragic events and aftermath of the March 22, 2021 tragedy, the project now encompasses losses from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Marshall Fire, and associated challenges of the last several years.Please visit the project website for more information and directions for how to get involved: https://templeoftranquility.org/ ###

Architectural design of Temple of Tranquility for Boulder, CO