Press Releases

07/18/2023

DEEP forecasts PM2.5 levels today will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” for Northwest Connecticut from Canadian wildfire smoke

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection | Office of Communications

Primary Contact: Paul Copleman | 959-255-7500 | Paul.Copleman@ct.gov

Primary Contact DPH: Chris Boyle | 860-706-9654 | Christopher.Boyle@ct.gov

For Release July 18, 2023

(HARTFORD) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expecting smoke from wildfires over Quebec to elevate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels today, July 18 through July 19. These levels are expected to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) levels for northwest Connecticut on July 18 with elevated PM2.5 levels statewide on the morning of July 19. The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) also is issuing guidance and information on protective measures.

Health Effects of PM2.5 Air Pollution

When air quality is forecasted to be USG, there is an increased likelihood for members of sensitive groups to experience health effects. DPH recommends that those in sensitive populations, which includes children, seniors, and those with heart or lung disease, limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise. Everyone else should reduce long or intense activities outdoors. Also, it is important to take more breaks during outdoor activities.

“Unfortunately, levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfires are again expected to reach levels that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups in some parts of Connecticut,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “We recommend that children and adults with respiratory disease follow guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to protect themselves from experiencing symptoms from elevated air pollution. Air quality awareness is important, and we encourage residents to sign up to receive our daily air quality forecasts on the DEEP website, or visit AirNow.gov to stay apprised of local air quality.”

“When air quality is forecasted to be in the USG category, there is an increased likelihood for all members of sensitive groups to experience health effects. DPH recommends that those in sensitive populations, which includes children, seniors, and those with heart or lung disease, limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Those in sensitive groups also should have medications readily available and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen. In Connecticut, during periods of poor air quality, we have seen more children over the age of 5 visiting the emergency department for asthma-related symptoms. Staying indoors is the best way to reduce exposure.”

How do Forest Fires in Western Canada Impact Connecticut?

Major wildfires are still burning in western Canada. The wildfire smoke from western Canada has pushed across the country and into Connecticut. Today, winds will continue to be southerly, allowing for the smoke plume to remain in Connecticut. The following image shows the smoke plumes from the EPA Fire and Smoke Map impacting PM2.5 levels across the Northeast. The satellite image from today shows a thick smoke plume throughout Connecticut and the Northeast. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the PM2.5 levels in Connecticut are in the moderate range. On Wednesday morning, west winds will push the remainder of the heavy smoke plume into Connecticut ahead of a cold front, contributing to elevated PM2.5 in the morning reaching USG levels.

Stay connected and access the daily AQI forecast and real-time air quality data

Follow us on Twitter

Go to EPA’s AirNow webpage

Sign up to get Air Quality alerts through Enviroflash

Call 800-249-1234

Download EPA’s AirNow app for your phone

Ambient Air Monitoring

DEEP monitors, tracks, and forecasts daily air quality levels across Connecticut for ozone from May 1st through September 30th each year and for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) each day of the year. On April 30, 2023, DEEP began informing Connecticut’s regulated community and the general public of the ozone season via the State of Connecticut E-mail list serve and posting air quality forecasts on the DEEP web page, available here.

DEEP encourages daycare providers, summer camps and elder/senior centers to subscribe to the Air Quality Index (AQI). Subscribing to the AQI is fast and easy and will provide you with important information each day about Connecticut’s air quality through the spring and summer. The AQI link provides facts and information regarding ground-level ozone, its health effects, what to do on a high ozone day, and most importantly what you can do to help reduce ground level ozone in your backyard.

###