Get the New Texas State Agency Workforce Report

Workforce Report

TEXAS, July 18 - State agencies need a strong workforce to fulfill their missions. But Texas government, like other states and localities nationwide, faces staffing shortages and high turnover in a few critical areas, including ones that impact the health and safety of Texas’ most vulnerable citizens.

A Report on the Texas State Employee Workforce (PDF) provides an overview of government employment, its compensation in comparison to the private sector, along with the reasons – and different ways – workers leave state employment.

The Comptroller’s office crunched the numbers, pulling from its own Centralized Accounting and Payroll/Personnel System (used by most state agencies), along with data from the Texas Workforce Commission, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, JobsEQ and other resources.

We hope this analysis provides useful insights to help agencies retain staff and find innovative ways to fill hiring needs, building a strong workforce to serve Texas.

