St. John Bosco High School Announces New Principal for the 2023-2024 School Year
Mr. Ernest Antonelli, an educator at SJB for 30+ years, will step into this new role seamlessly with a deep-rooted understanding of the school’s mission.
The teachers, staff and students I have journeyed with at St. John Bosco have shaped my life profoundly.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is excited to announce the selection of Mr. Ernest Antonelli as the school’s new principal, effective immediately. With a resume spanning 35+ years as an educator -- 34 of those years serving the SJB community -- Antonelli brings to his new role a unique understanding of the school’s needs, a wealth of knowledge about the culture and student experience at SJB, and an unrivaled commitment to the mission and vision of the school.
— Ernest Antonelli
A beloved math teacher at SJB since 1990, Mr. Antonelli was the Mathematics Department Lead for 27 years, transforming the department into a model for other departments at the school. He also served as Admissions Director for 14 years and Summer School Principal the last 10 years, where he built what is now a completely redesigned summer program at SJB that boasts an impressive offering of courses for remediation and advancement, all approved by the UC/CSU system. His deep-rooted commitment to the school's mission, combined with his exceptional leadership skills, makes him the ideal person to continue to guide the school into a bright and promising future.
“The teachers, staff and students I have journeyed with at St. John Bosco have shaped my life profoundly. It has always been a dream to use my experience and expertise to help inspire, encourage and nurture this Salesian community. I am energized and excited for the coming year as we continue to grow our community,” said Mr. Antonelli.
The entire St. John Bosco High School community eagerly anticipates the positive impact Mr. Antonelli will bring to his new role as Principal. Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President and CEO at SJB, said, “We are so fortunate to have someone with such deep roots in our school community taking on this vital leadership role. Ernie has been an exceptional leader, inspiring and guiding countless students throughout his career. His passion for education and commitment to our school’s mission has been evident in every aspect of his work. We’re very excited to see him step into this new position as Principal of St. John Bosco High School, a place he’s called home for almost 35 years.”
Mr. Antonelli, who has been serving as Interim Principal since SJB’s previous principal’s departure at the close of the 2022-2023 school year, has already hit the ground running. He announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Linares, another longtime, beloved SJB teacher, as Vice Principal of Student Conduct. Mr. Linares, like Mr. Antonelli, brings with him 3 decades of dedication to the mission of the school.
“I am happy to announce the addition of Mr. Robert Linares as Vice Principal of Student Conduct to the administrative team to help grow our ability to address pressing issues of attendance, dress code and behavior. Mr. Linares brings with him 3 decades of Salesian educational experience and an acute understanding of this role,” said Mr. Antonelli.
Mr. Antonelli and Mr. Linares will assume their respective roles immediately ahead of the forthcoming 2023-2024 school year.
About St. John Bosco High School
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
