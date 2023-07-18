Learn about fritillary butterflies at Aug. 3 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fritillary butterflies are an important and eye-catching part of Missouri’s outdoor world.

People can learn more about fritillary butterflies found in Missouri and how everyone can help with butterfly conservation efforts at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Making Friends with Fritillaries.” This free online program will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for ages 7 and up. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193684

Three species of the greater fritillary butterflies (genus Argynnis) are among the largest, most colorful, and longest-lived butterflies in Missouri. At the Aug. 3 program, Missouri State University biology professor emeritus Dr. Chris Barnhart will focus on the regal, the Diana, and the great spangled fritillary. Regal and Diana fritillaries are currently listed as species of conservation concern in Missouri. Dr. Barnhart will discuss the biology of these insects, ongoing research, and how people can help to protect these and other species of butterflies.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming in-person programs at the nature center and virtual programs put on by nature center staff by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.