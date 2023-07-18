VeriDaaS Corporation and Tarin Resource Services Join Forces to Revolutionize Geospatial Data Solutions

Denver, Colorado – July 18, 2023 – VeriDaaS Corporation, a leading provider of high-quality geospatial data, and Tarin Resource Services, a prominent name in the Canadian geospatial industry, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. Under this new agreement, Tarin Resource Services has become an authorized distribution partner in the sales of VeriDaaS data, opening doors to unparalleled geospatial solutions for clients across various industries.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders, combining VeriDaaS Corporation's state-of-the-art geospatial data acquisition capabilities and Tarin Resource Services' extensive expertise in geospatial services and solutions. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the way clients access, analyze, and utilize geospatial data, offering them a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services.

VeriDaaS Corporation is renowned for its Geiger-mode LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, which enables rapid and highly accurate data acquisition over large areas. Their advanced data collection methods result in precise and comprehensive geospatial datasets, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge.

Tarin Resource Services, with its deep understanding of geospatial applications and diverse client base, provides tailored solutions to meet specific industry needs. As an authorized distribution partner for VeriDaaS, Tarin Resource Services can now deliver enhanced geospatial solutions to its clients, combining VeriDaaS' high-resolution datasets with its own value-added services such as geospatial analytics, mapping, and custom applications.

The partnership offers several significant benefits for both VeriDaaS Corporation and Tarin Resource Services, as well as their esteemed clients including an increased market reach, synergized expertise, enhanced service capabilities and an expanded portfolio.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tarin Resource Services," said Tammy Peterson, VP of Alliances and Marketing at VeriDaaS Corporation. "By combining the strengths of our individual organizations, we are set to transform the landscape of the geospatial industry in Canada by providing our clients with comprehensive, accurate, and high-quality data solutions. Tarin Resource Services' expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our vision, making them an ideal partner."

"We are excited about our new partnership with VeriDaaS Corporation," said Kim Koons, Owner of Tarin Resource Services. "Their LiDAR technology and data quality are second to none, and we believe this collaboration will greatly benefit our clients. Together, we can deliver innovative geospatial solutions that drive growth and efficiency across various industries."

About VeriDaaS Corporation: At VeriDaaS, we’re building the most comprehensive geospatial data library ever created, bringing a full spectrum of geospatial solutions, from data acquisition to GeoIntelligence analytics, to market. VeriDaaS’ highly accurate datasets and derivative products are curated and supported by an expert team and best-in-class IT infrastructure, resulting in some of the highest quality and most easily accessible products and solutions on the market today. We’re providing deeper insight for greater results. VeriDaaS’ purpose is to reduce the cost of data while expanding accessibility and functionality, satisfying the needs of end users across a wide range of new and emerging markets.For more information, please visit www.veridaas.com.

About Tarin Resource Services: Incorporated in 1994, Tarin was initially formed by fostering partnerships between Forestry and Municipalities in acquiring up-to-date aerial photography. As a platform company, Tarin sources trusted, qualified and innovative geospatial products and services by aligning with the best contractors for geospatial data and technology. Tarin supplies data such as Aerial Photography, Digital Elevation Models, Satellite Imagery, and LiDAR, as well as Geospatial Technology, Data Hosting/Streaming, GIS and Mapping Consulting. For more information, please visit tarin.ca.









