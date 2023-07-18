More value-added manufacturing projects coming to Vancouver Island

CANADA, July 18 - To continue growing B.C.’s value-added wood and manufacturing sectors, the Province is supporting several Vancouver-Island-based projects that will create jobs and fortify local economies.

"We are investing into innovative projects throughout B.C. to get more value out of our natural resources while retaining and creating high-quality jobs that support families and communities,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Supporting the growth of manufacturing companies helps us build resilient local economies throughout our province.”

The Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $700,000 toward capital projects located in Cobble Hill and Mill Bay, and $50,000 for a planning project in Gold River through the Province’s $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund.

In Mill Bay, Kinsol Timber Systems will receive as much as $500,000 to build a pre-fabrication facility at their operating site to increase capacity for mass-timber production. The facility will add a nail-laminated timber line, increase its sawn-timber and glue-laminated-timber fabrication and establish a new panelized wall line.

In Cobble Hill, Nexus Modular Solutions will receive as much as $200,000 to expand and upgrade its existing facility and purchase new machinery that will diversify their product lines for the construction of modular and manufactured homes. The integration of increased efficiencies and component accuracy will save money and reduce waste.

Gold River Aquafarms has been awarded as much as $50,000 toward final stage planning to assess the viability of retrofitting a former pulp and paper mill warehouse for a salmon-processing facility and aquafarm.

The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund supports for-profit organizations to plan and launch shovel-ready, high-value industrial and manufacturing projects that bring direct benefits and stable, family-supporting jobs to communities while driving clean and inclusive growth throughout the province. Applications for the fund are open and being approved on a rolling basis.

“As we move forward to build a strong, sustainability-managed forest sector, we are making sure to support the people and communities who have built B.C. forestry into the world-class industry it is today,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “Modernizing our forestry sector means retrofitting forestry operations to get more value from every part of the tree, while strengthening our economy and ensuring good-paying, family-supporting jobs for generations to come.”

Building resilient economies is part of the Province’s work through the StrongerBC Economic Plan to build a strong and sustainable economy through clean and inclusive growth. Supporting B.C.’s manufacturing sector helps bring government closer to its goal of building a more innovative economy for people, businesses and communities throughout B.C.

Quotes:

Tyler Hiltunen, operations manager, Kinsol Timber Systems –

“We are incredibly grateful for the financial support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which enables us to construct a new manufacturing facility and head office right here in the Cowichan Valley. This not only galvanizes Kinsol's commitment to the community, but will also create new jobs, enhance our production capabilities and allow us to better meet the growing demands of the mass-timber market.”

Noah Topp, business development manager, Nexus Modular Solutions –

"Nexus is very excited to have been chosen to receive funding from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. We plan to use this capital to streamline our processes and add new building capacity to our growing lineup of services. This funding will allow us to continue to provide residents of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands with beautiful high-quality modular homes."

Michele Babchuk, MLA North Island –

“Investments like the one into Gold River Aquafarms are working towards a more sustainable and diversified economy. These investments will create good local jobs and a more resilient community.”

Learn More:

Learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund: https://gov.bc.ca/ManufacturingJobsFund

Learn about the StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan