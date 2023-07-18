Drivers are advised that Highway 99 southbound at Highway 17A in Delta is closed to allow ministry staff to assess the damage following a commercial vehicle striking the Highway 17A overpass earlier today.

Ministry engineers are on site assessing the damage.

Drivers travelling south from the George Massey Tunnel are being detoured at Highway 17A. However, drivers should expect significant congestion and delays, and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers heading out of Richmond into Delta and Surrey are encouraged to take the Alex Fraser Bridge via Highway 91.

The northbound Highway 17A overpass is also closed while the ministry conducts its assessment. The southbound Highway 17A overpass remains open.

Drivers are reminded to observe signage, traffic control personnel and reduced speed limits.

The ministry will provide updates as information becomes available. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/