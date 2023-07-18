Central Ohio Massage Parlor Under Investigation

(PICKERINGTON, Ohio) -- A massage parlor suspected of operating as an illegal front for human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering was searched by law enforcement this morning in Pickerington, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Pickerington Chief of Police Tod Cheney and Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape announced today.

Multiple search warrants were executed simultaneously by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Pickerington Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Detectives searched Massage Experts, at 1234 Hill Road North in Pickerington, as well as a private residence, also in Pickerington.

The State of Ohio Medical Board, Homeland Security Investigations and the city of Pickerington Zoning Department are assisting in the investigation, as are victim advocates from The Network, a counter-human trafficking nonprofit, as well as the Salvation Army and Grace Fellowship Church.

The joint investigation is ongoing and once completed, will be referred to the appropriate county prosecutors.

Anyone with information regarding this business is encouraged to call Pickerington Police at (614) 575-6911.

–30–



MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417