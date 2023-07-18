New Funding Source for Local Economic Development and Infrastructure Projects Now Accepting Applications

Raleigh, N.C.

Local governments in 69 North Carolina counties can now apply for funding from a program associated with the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), a state and federal partnership agency crafted along the model of the long-established Appalachian Regional Commission. The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division manages the state’s engagement with SCRC.

The inaugural grant cycle from SCRC’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program (SEID) will provide $4.5 million for projects in North Carolina.

“Investing in our communities now is the best way to ensure our economy remains healthy in the future,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Thanks to this unique partnership among several states and the federal government, more communities in North Carolina will be able to build the critical infrastructure they need to thrive.”

To apply for a grant, local jurisdictions must submit a pre-application form to Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division by September 15, 2023. A full application will then be due on December 15, 2023. Prospective applicants can review specific criteria and grant requirements using the funding availability document posted online, with additional program information published at the SCRC website or at commerce.nc.gov.

“I invite eligible communities to review their lists of potential projects and then access this new source of support,” said North Carolina Commence Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our Rural Division team are experts at helping rural areas in our state to become stronger, more vibrant and resilient places to live and work.”

This State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program (SEID) has been developed to fund projects that meet the following investment priorities:

Invest in Critical Infrastructure

Improve Health and Support Services Access and Outcomes

Strengthen Workforce Capacity

Foster Entrepreneurial and Business Development Activities

Expand Affordable Housing Stock and Access

Promote Environmental, Conservation, Preservation, and Access

“Helping communities make the necessary preparations that lead to economic growth is the core of our team’s work,” said Kenny Flowers, Commerce’s Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “Our track record with the Appalachian Regional Commission gives us great confidence the federal partnership we’re developing with the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission will deliver great results as well.”

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and seven state governments: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The SCRC’s mission is to build sustainable communities and strengthen economic growth across the Southeast Crescent region.

The SCRC was established by the United States Congress in the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 (also known as ‘The Farm Bill’) to address economic and quality of life issues in 428 counties within the seven-state region.

In North Carolina, SCRC supports economic development activities in 69 counties: Alamance, Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Davidson, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Tyrrell, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson.

Find North Carolina-specific information about the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission at commerce.nc.gov/scrc.